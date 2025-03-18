What All Icons and Symbols Mean on OneDrive – Guide

Have you ever looked at your OneDrive files and wondered what those little icons are trying to tell you? This happens with many people because OneDrive uses different symbols and icons to denote the status of your files both offline and in the cloud – whether they’re syncing, pending, or facing some trouble. But figuring out what each OneDrive icon means can feel like trying to crack a secret code. In this guide, we’ll walk you through every OneDrive icon and symbol, so you start understanding exactly what’s happening with your files.

Understanding OneDrive Sync Icons

OneDrive uses a variety of icons and symbols to communicate the status of your files and folders. These visual cues help you understand whether your files are syncing correctly if they’re shared, or if any issues need your attention. Let’s break down the meaning of these icons:

Note: Depending on your account, you might see a blue or gray drive (Cloud) Icon.

OneDrive blue (Cloud) Icon : You have logged in to your Work or School account.

: You have logged in to your Work or School account. OneDrive white (Cloud) Icon: You have logged in to your personal account.

A file or folder has been shared. Icon Name Meaning The Blue circle with an “i” Informational messages. New messages about how best to use OneDrive, or new/unused features. The red circle with a white cross File or folder cannot be synced. Gray OneDrive cloud with a line You’re not signed in, or the OneDrive setup isn’t complete. A red circle with a white cross in blue Cloud The file can’t be synced OneDrive paused icon Your files are not currently syncing. OneDrive with sync pending arrows Sync is in progress. It may also show “Processing changes”. Red with white bar Your account is blocked. Yellow exclamation mark Your account needs attention. Files with this icon Your Admin Blocked the sync. People icon File or folder has been shared. Blue cloud icon The file is only available online (It won’t take up space). Green tick icon Online-only file downloaded, now locally available. Solid green circle/white check File marked as “Always keep on this device”. Always available offline. Gray X on desktop icons Corrupted Windows shortcut Icon Padlock icon File or folder has settings preventing sync. Two OneDrive icons Signed in with both work/school and personal accounts. Chain icon on a folder It’s a shortcut to another folder that has been shared

Brown Box Over Desktop Icons Meaning

You might have encountered a brown box icon overlaying one or more of your desktop icons. It mostly appears when your OneDrive is not running or your File Explorer is glitchy.

To resolve this, address the underlying issue with Windows Explorer. Try to Restart Windows Explorer.

Press the Windows key + E to open File Explorer. Press CTRL + ALT + DEL and select Task Manager. Select More details to show all the apps. On the Processes tab, under Apps, right-click on Windows Explorer. Select Restart.

The brown boxes should disappear after restarting Windows Explorer.

Now you’re fluent in the language of OneDrive icons! Explore our other guides below to learn about the icons and symbols of more apps.