Where to Find Blocked Numbers on Android, iPhone, and WhatsApp

Finding your blocked list can feel like searching for innovation in the iPhone these days, especially since it’s different on every platform. That’s why we are breaking it down for you. We’ll explore where to find those blocked numbers on WhatsApp, your Android phone (whether it’s a Samsung or Google Dialer), and your iPhone. Also, we’ll show you how to block and unblock contacts, just in case you change your mind. Let’s get started.

Okay, so let’s kick things off with WhatsApp. If you’re like me, you’ve probably blocked a few people in there at some point. Maybe it was a group chat that wouldn’t stop buzzing, or someone sending a few too many ‘good morning’ pictures. Whatever the reason, finding that blocked list is pretty simple once you know where to look.

For Android

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. Tap the three vertical dots (menu icon) at the top right corner, then tap Settings. Tap Privacy. Scroll down and tap Blocked Contacts. You will now see a list of all the contacts you have blocked. You can also unblock them by tapping on that contact on Android.

For iPhone

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. For iPhone: Tap Settings at the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap Privacy. Scroll down and tap Blocked Contacts. You will now see a list of all the contacts you have blocked. You can also unblock them by swiping left on that contact.

How to Block a Contact in WhatsApp

Open the chat with the contact you want to block. Tap the contact’s name at the top of the chat. Scroll down and tap Block [Contact Name].

Where Are Blocked Numbers on Samsung Phones

Alright, now let’s talk about finding a blocked list on your Samsung Galaxy. Samsung has its dialer for calling and managing contacts. You can check out the list of your blocked people inside the app. Here’s how:

Open the Phone app (Dialer) on your Samsung Galaxy phone. Tap the three vertical dots (or the menu icon, depending on your model) at the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Look for and tap Block numbers You’ll now see a list of all the numbers you’ve blocked.

How to Block a Number

If you’re looking for more details on how to block numbers on your Samsung Galaxy, We’ve already covered the Top 6 Ways to block spam Calls on Samsung Galaxy phones for Good. It goes into all the methods you can use to stop those unwanted calls.

How to Unblock a Number

Changed your mind about a blocked number? No problem. Check out our article on 7 Ways to Unblock a Number on Samsung Phone.

And that’s it! Keeping your blocked list tidy is pretty simple on your Samsung.

Where Are Blocked Numbers on Android Phone (Google Dialer)

If you’re using a Google Pixel, or another Android phone with the standard Google Dialer app, managing your blocked numbers is just as straightforward. Let’s see how you can find and manage your blocked list:

Open the Phone app (Dialer) on your Android phone. Tap the three vertical dots (menu icon) at the top right corner of the screen. Tap Settings. Tap Blocked numbers. You’ll see a list of all the numbers you’ve blocked.

How to Block a Number

From Recent Calls/Contacts:

Open the Phone app and go to the Recent tab or contacts. Tap the profile icon of the number you want to block. Scroll down and Tap the Block numbers.

Manually:

Go to the Blocked numbers settings (as described above). Tap Add a number. Enter the number you want to block and tap “Block.”

How to Unblock a Number

Go to the Blocked numbers settings (as described above). Tap the X icon next to the number you want to unblock. Tap Unblock.

As you can see, Google keeps things simple and consistent. Now, let’s move on to the iPhone.

Where Are Blocked Numbers on iPhone

Apple also makes it pretty easy to manage your blocked contacts, whether they’re phone numbers, FaceTime contacts, or messages. Here’s how to find and manage your blocked list:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to the Apps section and then open the Phone App. Tap Blocked Contacts. Here, you’ll see a list of all the phone numbers you’ve blocked.

Note: You can also find blocked contacts for Messages and FaceTime in their respective sections within the Settings app. Just scroll down and tap Messages or FaceTime and you will find Blocked Contacts in those areas as well.

How to Block a Number

From the Phone App:

Open the Phone app and go to Recents or Contacts. Tap the “i” (information) icon next to the number or contact you want to block. Scroll down and tap Block Caller.

From Messages:

Open the message thread. Tap the contact’s name or number at the top of the screen. Tap the info option. Tap Block Caller.

How to Unblock a Number

Open the Settings > Apps and go to Phone > Blocked Contacts. Tap Edit in the top right corner. Tap the red minus (-) icon next to the number you want to unblock. Tap Unblock

Just like that, you’re back in control of your blocked list on your iPhone.