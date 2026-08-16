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A Pac-Man ghost hidden on the comic's final page quietly confirms yet another Gaming Legends collab for Season 4.

The official Sonic x Fortnite comic confirms Shadow, Knuckles, and a mystery fourth skin, all likely sold separately in the Item Shop.

Fortnite Season 4 Override doesn't launch until August 20, but thanks to Epic tipping their hand early, we already know a lot about what's coming. Between streamer gift baskets leaking the Battle Pass lineup and an official Sonic comic dropping after the live event, there's a ton to dig through. Let me break the Fortnite Override Battle Pass down for you.

How the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override Battle Pass Got Leaked

Epic sent gift baskets to streamers ahead of the season, and those packages ended up revealing more than intended. A card inside the basket appears to show six of the eight Override Battle Pass skins. Dataminers then matched that image against an unfinished version of the season's key art that also leaked online, and between the two, we now have a pretty solid picture of the full Battle Pass lineup.

All Fortnite Override Battle Pass Skins Leaked So Far

Here's the current confirmed and strongly rumored list of skins coming inside the Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass:

Skin Status Sonic the Hedgehog Confirmed – Gaming Legends collab Tetris Skin Rumored – Customizable like Toona Fish New Original Skin Confirmed from key art Original Fighter Skin Confirmed from key art Geno Confirmed – Appears in the Sonic comic too Warrior With Shield Skin Confirmed from key art Soldier Skin (possibly Jonesy The Legend) Rumored Kart Racer Skin Confirmed from key art

That's eight skins in total, which is standard for a Fortnite Battle Pass. Sonic is the clear headline collab here, and Geno is the one original character carrying real narrative weight this season, especially after what he did during the Shattered Live Event and Unstable Story Moment.

The Tetris skin is the most uncertain one on the list. Loolo Leaks says it could be a customizable outfit similar to the old Toona Fish skin from Chapter 2 Season 8, where you can adjust colors and style.

Whether it's actually connected to the classic Tetris game or just a new original skin shaped like blocks, nobody knows yet.

The Official Sonic Comic and What It Actually Confirms

Right after the Unstable Story Moment live event ended, Epic dropped a surprise on the Epic Games Community website: a full Sonic x Fortnite comic book, co-published with SEGA. It's a proper story setup for the Season 4 Override collab, and it confirms more skins than the Battle Pass leak alone.

Geno and Eggman's Plan

The comic sets up the whole season's conflict. Geno has teamed up with Dr. Eggman. Together, they're using the power of a Chaos Emerald to exploit the unstable Zero Point and build an entirely new reality from scratch.

To stop them, Sonic, Shadow, Knuckles, and Tails come up with a plan to send robotic clones of the three speedsters into Fortnite's reality to disrupt Geno and Eggman from the inside. That's why you'll be getting multiple Sonic universe skins this season.

Which Sonic Skins Are Coming?

Based on the comic, here's what's teased for Season 4:

Character Role in Comic Expected in Game Sonic Main hero, enters Fortnite Battle Pass skin Shadow Part of the three-speedster plan Item Shop Knuckles Part of the three-speedster plan Item Shop Tails Forms the plan, stays behind Likely sidekick/back bling Metal Sonic / Robotic clones Teased in panels Possible fourth skin Dr. Eggman Villain working with Geno Item Shop

Most Gaming Collabs Are Not in Fortnite Override Battle Pass

Despite Season 4 Override having one of the largest gaming collab lineups Fortnite has ever put together, most of those skins will not be free with the Battle Pass. Everything else is heading to the Item Shop.

Here's the full list of Gaming Legends collabs expected to be sold separately:

Collab Characters Expected Sonic the Hedgehog Dr. Eggman, Shadow, Knuckles Persona 5 Joker (officially confirmed by Epic) Mega Man Mega Man Crash Bandicoot Crash Pac-Man Pac-Man (and possibly ghosts) Kingdom Hearts Sora with Keyblade 99 Nights in the Forest The Deer

That is a lot of V-Bucks if you want all of them. I'd prioritize based on which games actually mean something to you rather than buying everything out of fear of missing out.

Epic also hasn't officially confirmed all of these. Some could arrive through events or limited promotions instead of the Item Shop. But the pattern with Gaming Legends collabs usually points to direct Item Shop sales.

Tune in for the trailer, which might come in the coming days, and check back. This article will reflect whatever gets officially confirmed.

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