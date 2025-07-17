Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Banners as per Leaks

With the Honkai Star Rail version 3.4 underway, leaks about the upcoming version 3.5 have started surfacing. A new leak from Sakura Haven has disclosed the 5-star characters for the update. While it was already known that Hysilens and Cerydra would be the only new characters debuting in the patch, the identity of the rerun characters has now been disclosed. Moreover, the leaker has also shared details about the banner phases. Let’s look at which 5-star characters will be up for grabs in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Banner Schedule Leaked

Recently, prominent leaker Sakura Haven shared the banner schedule for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 on their Telegram channel. They disclosed all 5-star characters that will be featured during the patch, along with when to expect them. According to the info, this is the possible warp banner order for version 3.5:

First Half Warp Banners (August 12, 2025 to September 3, 2025)

Hysilens : 5-star; Physical; Path of Nihility

: 5-star; Physical; Path of Nihility Kafka: 5-star; Lightning; Path of Nihility

Second Half Warp Banners (September 3, 2025, to September 23, 2025)

Cerydra : 5-star; Wind; Path of Harmony

: 5-star; Wind; Path of Harmony Silver Wolf: 5-star; Quantum; Path of Nihility

The first half banners of the HSR 3.5 update, releasing on August 12, 2025, are said to feature Hysilens and Kafka on the warp banners. The former is a brand-new Physical character from Amphoreus and one of the Chrysos Heirs. As for the latter, she is one of the Stellaron Hunters and excels at dealing DoT damage. Considering Kafka recently received a buff, alongside Silver Wolf, Blade, and Jingliu, it isn’t surprising that she will be returning to the game.

When it comes to the second half warp banners, speculated to come out on September 3, 2025, Sakura Haven has suggested that they will offer Cerydra and Silver Wolf. Similar to the first half pairing, the former is a Chrysos Heir, whereas the latter is a Stellaron Hunter.

It is important to note that this information is based on leaks and is subject to change. An official confirmation for it will come out during the version 3.5 livestream.