How to Add Typing Indicators on Discord Server

Regular Discord users will have noticed the “typing…” indicators that pop up whenever someone is typing a message. This feature helps you know when someone is typing a reply. Pretty standard on many messaging apps these days.

However, these indicators only show up when you are on the same channel. You cannot see these (native) typing indicators on the channel list in the server. If you’re looking for a way to extend these capabilities, you’ll need to explore third-party solutions like BetterDiscord or Vencord. This is how you can set it up.

⚠️ Warning: Both BetterDiscord and Vencord violate Discord’s terms of service. Using them may risk your account, so proceed with caution. However, many users continue to use these tools without issue for customization purposes.

Method 1: Using BetterDiscord to Add Typing Indicators

BetterDiscord is a third-party tool that adds advanced features to Discord with the help of plugins. Here’s how to use it to add typing indicators to Discord.

Step 1 – Install BetterDiscord

Go to the BetterDiscord website and download the installer for your operating system (Windows, macOS, or Linux). Open the downloaded file and follow the installation instructions. Restart the Discord app to activate BetterDiscord.

For more detailed instructions, check out our guide on how to install BetterDiscord.

Step 2 – Install the TypingIndicator Plugin

Visit the TypingIndicator plugin page on the BetterDiscord website. Click Download to save the plugin file. Open Discord app and go to User Settings > BetterDiscord > Plugins. Click Open Plugins Folder to access the folder on your computer. Drag and drop the downloaded TypingIndicator plugin file into this folder. Return to the Plugins section in Discord and enable TypingIndicator plugin.

That’s it, the plugin is enabled. Now it should display typing indicators in the channel list, letting you see when someone is typing even when you’re not in the same channel.

Method 2: Using Vencord for Typing Indicators

Vencord is another popular third-party tool for customizing Discord. Here’s how to use it to add typing indicators:

Step 1 – Install Vencord

Visit the Vencord website and follow the installation instructions for your operating system. Open the downloaded file and follow the installation instructions. Restart your Discord app to activate Vencord.

For more detailed instructions, check out our guide on how to install Vencord.

Step 2 – Enable the TypingIndicator Plugin

Open Discord and go to Settings > Vencord > Plugins. Search for the “TypingIndicator” plugin in the plugin list. Enable the plugin. Click on the Restart option to restart the Discord app.

With Vencord’s TypingIndicator plugin, you’ll see the typing indicators when someone is typing and even who is typing even when you are not on the same channel.

Both Better Discord and Vencord offer functionality similar to those of their plugins. However, Better Discord is only available for the Discord desktop app, whereas Vencord is also available for the web. In case, if you are a Discord web user, go for the vencord, or you can choose either of them.