How to Change Safari Downloads Location on iPhone and iPad

By default, Safari on your iPhone and iPad saves downloaded files in the Downloads folder within the Files app. To find them, open the Files app, tap On My iPhone, and select Downloads. If your default storage is set to iCloud, open the Files app, tap iCloud Drive, and select Downloads instead.

But you don’t have to stick with this default location. You might prefer saving files directly to iCloud to free up space on your device, or you may want a different folder for easier access and keep things more organized.

The good news is that changing it is easy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to change the default download location for Safari on your iPhone.

Changing the Safari Download Folder on iPhone and iPad

1. Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap Apps.

3. Once the list of apps appears, scroll and choose Safari to access its settings.

4. Scroll down and tap Downloads.

5. Under Store downloaded files on, choose the location you’d like Safari to save files:

iCloud Drive: Select this option if you want to store downloads in iCloud.

On My iPhone: Choose this to keep downloads on your iPhone's local storage.

Other: Use this option to manually select a specific folder where you want downloads to be saved. You can also create a new folder if needed.

6. Once you’ve selected a location, Safari will save all future downloads there.

Why Change Safari’s Download Location?

Save Storage Space: If you have an iCloud+ subscription, storing downloads in iCloud helps prevent your iPhone from filling up too quickly.



Access Files on Other Devices: Saving to iCloud lets you open downloads on your Mac, iPad, or any Apple device.



Keep Files Organized and avoid clutter: Choosing a dedicated folder makes it easier to find what you need. For example, if you know that all the files you'll download next week will be for work, you can create a new folder just for them. This way, they won't get mixed up with personal downloads.



Simplify File Management: If you frequently download PDFs, images, or other documents, having a designated folder makes it easier to manage them.

