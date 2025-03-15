Home » iOS » How to Change Safari Downloads Location on iPhone and iPad

How to Change Safari Downloads Location on iPhone and iPad

by Ritik Singh
written by Ritik Singh 0 comment
How to Change Safari Download Location on iPhone and iPad

By default, Safari on your iPhone and iPad saves downloaded files in the Downloads folder within the Files app. To find them, open the Files app, tap On My iPhone, and select Downloads. If your default storage is set to iCloud, open the Files app, tap iCloud Drive, and select Downloads instead.

But you don’t have to stick with this default location. You might prefer saving files directly to iCloud to free up space on your device, or you may want a different folder for easier access and keep things more organized.

The good news is that changing it is easy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to change the default download location for Safari on your iPhone.

Changing the Safari Download Folder on iPhone and iPad

1. Unlock your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Scroll to the bottom and tap Apps.

3. Once the list of apps appears, scroll and choose Safari to access its settings.

4. Scroll down and tap Downloads.

Change Safari Downloads location on iPhone

5. Under Store downloaded files on, choose the location you’d like Safari to save files:

  • iCloud Drive: Select this option if you want to store downloads in iCloud.
  • On My iPhone: Choose this to keep downloads on your iPhone’s local storage.
  • Other: Use this option to manually select a specific folder where you want downloads to be saved. You can also create a new folder if needed.
Change Safari Downloads location on iPhone

6. Once you’ve selected a location, Safari will save all future downloads there.

Why Change Safari’s Download Location?

  • Save Storage Space: If you have an iCloud+ subscription, storing downloads in iCloud helps prevent your iPhone from filling up too quickly.
  • Access Files on Other Devices: Saving to iCloud lets you open downloads on your Mac, iPad, or any Apple device.
  • Keep Files Organized and avoid clutter: Choosing a dedicated folder makes it easier to find what you need. For example, if you know that all the files you’ll download next week will be for work, you can create a new folder just for them. This way, they won’t get mixed up with personal downloads.
  • Simplify File Management: If you frequently download PDFs, images, or other documents, having a designated folder makes it easier to manage them.

FAQs

Q. Can I change Safari’s download location back to default?

Yes, just follow the steps above and select Downloads under either On My iPhone or iCloud Drive.

Q. What happens if I delete the folder where downloads are saved?

Safari will create a new Downloads folder in your default storage location.

Q. Will changing the download location move my existing downloads?

No, it only applies to future downloads. Your existing files remain in their current location. You can move them manually if you want to.

Q. Can I set different download locations for different file types?

No, Safari allows only one default location for all downloads. But again, you can manually move files after downloading.

12 Hidden Safari Tips and Tricks

With over 7 years of experience in tech, Ritik currently heads content at Techwiser.com. His journey began by sharing his knowledge and helping other people in online communities. This passion led him to a career in tech journalism, fueled by a formal education in Electronic Media. He then went on to roles at GadgetsToUse and PC-Tablet, where he honed his skills as an editor. He's also contributed to popular publications like HowToGeek and TheWindowsClub. With a portfolio of over 2,000 how-tos, reviews, and in-depth guides, Ritik has helped millions of readers navigate their tech, from smartphones to smart homes.

You may also like

What Do Icons and Symbols Mean on Apple Reminders and...

Seeing ‘No Apple Devices Found to Locate’ Error? Here’s How...

What Do iPhone Status Bar Icons and Symbols Mean (Complete...

Apple’s Most Expensive iPhone Will Be an Upcoming Foldable –...

What Do iPhone Camera App Icons and Symbols Mean (Full...

Best iPhone to Buy – Based on Price Range and...

What Icons and Symbols Mean on Apple Image Playground

9 Best MagSafe Cases and Accessories for iPhone 16e (March...

iPhone 16e: 5 Reasons to Buy, 5 Reasons to Skip,...

Apple iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: Which Budget iPhone Should...