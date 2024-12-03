How to Search on Threads – Complete Guide

Looking for a specific post or profile on Threads? Although off to a slow start, Threads app’s search functionality has come a long way since its inception. Threads has upgraded its search tools, making it simpler to find exactly what you’re looking for. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know to make the most of Thread’s app search tools.

Before diving in, it’s important to note that most advanced search features, such as filters, are currently only available on the Threads mobile apps for Android and iOS. These options are not yet supported on the web version.

How to Search Profiles on Threads

If you want to quickly locate a specific person or brand on Threads, follow these steps:

Tap the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the screen to access the search page. In the search bar, type profile’s name you want to find. A list of related profiles will appear. Scroll through the results to locate the profile you’re looking for. Once you’ve found the profile, tap on it to view their posts and details.

How to Search Posts on Threads

If you want to see what people are saying about a specific topic on Threads, you can easily search for related posts. Here’s how:

Tap the magnifying glass icon to open the search bar. Type in the keyword you want to search for. You’ll see related profiles and a Search for ‘[your keyword]’ option. Tap to view posts containing your keyword. At the top of the posts list, choose between the Top or Recent filters to refine your results based on your preference.

How to Filter According to Time

Threads has added time filters to help refine your search results. If you want to view posts from before or after a specific date, you can now do so with ease. The time filters are particularly handy when tracking old campaign posts from a specific brand or revisiting conversations tied to events on a specific date. Here’s how:

Start by entering your keyword in the search bar. Tap the Settings icon (typically represented by three sliders) within the search bar. Use the After date and Before date filters to narrow down results to a specific timeframe. To search for posts within a particular time range, apply both filters simultaneously.

Note: This feature is gradually rolling out. If you don’t see the time filters yet, ensure your Threads app is updated to the latest version. Even then if it is not available, then it should roll out to you soon. Also, some users have the filters – Today, Past week, Past month, etc. which will eventually replaced by After date and Before date options.

How to Search for a Specific Post from a Specific Profile

If you’re looking for a post from a specific profile, you can use the profile filter to narrow down your search. Here’s how:

Tap the magnifying glass icon and enter the keyword or topic of the post in the search bar. Tap the filter settings icon (typically represented by three sliders) in the search bar. Select the From profile option. Type in the name of the specific profile you want to filter posts from.

Threads will now display only the posts matching your keyword from that particular profile.

Threads’ advanced search tools, like time and profile-specific filters, make it a step ahead of platforms like X. However, the absence of a trending topics feature means users can’t easily discover popular discussions, which might limit real-time engagement.

With the inclusion of these tools, Threads is setting up more than what X has offered, but it needs to implement more social features if it has to complete with Bluesky and X.