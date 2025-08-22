Roblox Anime Hunters Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last checked this article with new Roblox Anime Hunters Codes on August 22nd, 2025.

Anime Hunters brings your favorite anime heroes to Roblox with an addictive clicking adventure! This action-packed game lets you play as iconic characters from shows like One Piece and Dandadan while battling powerful enemies across diverse worlds. Building a powerful anime squad takes time and resources, though, which is where Anime Hunters’ codes come in handy!

Working Anime Hunters Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they disappear into another dimension!

THX5KACTIVES – Get All 1X Potions and 1X Dragon Sphere

– Get All 1X Potions and 1X Dragon Sphere FIXEDINDEX – Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion

– Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion THX4KACTIVES – Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion

– Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion FIXEDMERCHANT – Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion

– Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion ACCESSORYTYPE – Get 1X Power Potion, 1X Damage Potion, and 1X Stats Level Reset

– Get 1X Power Potion, 1X Damage Potion, and 1X Stats Level Reset RAIDTELEPORT – Get 1X All Dragon Spheres

– Get 1X All Dragon Spheres SRRY4DELAY – Get 1X Stats Level Reset and 300 Gems

– Get 1X Stats Level Reset and 300 Gems 5KMEMBERSDC – Get 1X Legendary Dragon Sphere, 1X Mythical Dragon Sphere, and 1X Secret Dragon Sphere

– Get 1X Legendary Dragon Sphere, 1X Mythical Dragon Sphere, and 1X Secret Dragon Sphere 1KLIKES – Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion

– Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion RELEASE – Get 1X Power Potion and 1X Damage Potion

Expired Codes

There’s one expired code to avoid:

TESTERREWARD

How to Redeem Anime Hunters Codes in Roblox

You can redeem codes for Anime Hunters by following these steps:

Launch Anime Hunters in Roblox. Walk to the dancing NPC with “CODES” and Twitter icon above their head in the lobby. Type your code into the text box. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Anime Hunters Discord server and check the codes channel for community announcements. Anime Hunters codes give you the perfect boost to start your journey from a weak fighter to a legendary anime warrior.