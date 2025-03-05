Roblox Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes on March 5th, 2025.

Are you looking for the latest Jujutsu Shenanigans codes to get free rewards in this Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Roblox game? Our guide has you covered with all active and expired codes, plus instructions on how to redeem them. Jujutsu Shenanigans is a battle royale-style PvP game where you can play as characters from the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen. Each character has unique movement abilities and special attacks, making for exciting gameplay in a fully destructible environment.

Working Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

Currently, there are no active codes for Jujutsu Shenanigans. The developers typically release new codes to celebrate visit milestones, so keep an eye on this page as we’ll update it as soon as new codes become available.

Expired Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

These codes no longer work in the game:

MERRY_CHRISTMAS

RELEASE

370MVISITS

120MVISITS

20MVISITS

If you’re looking for codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games, check out our Sols RNG Codes or Blue Lock Rivals Codes guides.

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Shenanigans

Redeeming codes for Jujutsu Shenanigans is easy with these steps:

Launch Jujutsu Shenanigans in Roblox. Click on the Shop button in the top-left corner of the screen. Select the Rewards tab. Enter your code in the text box. Press Enter or click the Redeem button.

If you’re having trouble redeeming a code, make sure you’re typing it exactly as shown, including any special characters or capitalization. Codes are case-sensitive.

How to Find More Jujutsu Shenanigans Codes

New codes for Jujutsu Shenanigans are typically shared through the game’s official channels. The best way to stay updated is by joining the official Jujutsu Shenanigans Discord server, where the developer @AlsoNot_Tze announces codes alongside game updates. You can also follow the developer’s social media accounts like official Twitter/X for announcements. Bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we update our list whenever new codes are released.

Keep in mind that most codes in this game are only valid for about 3 days after release, so it’s important to redeem them quickly before they expire.