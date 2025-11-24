Roblox Inazuma Strikers Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Inazuma Strikers Codes on November 24th, 2025.

Inazuma Strikers brings the beloved Inazuma Eleven anime to life in a fast-paced Roblox football RPG. Collect manuals to unlock powerful techniques inspired by the anime, roll for elemental attributes, explore the world to find hidden items, and compete in intense matches to become the ultimate striker. The game combines traditional football gameplay with anime-style special moves and character progression systems. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free coins, XP boosts, manuals, and element rerolls to enhance your football journey.

Working Inazuma Strikers Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Inazuma Strikers that you can redeem for free rewards:

OGRE – Redeem for 40,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, and 2 Uncommon Manuals

– Redeem for 40,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, and 2 Uncommon Manuals DELAY – Redeem for 20,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, 60 Minutes Double Coins, 2 Uncommon Manuals, and 1 Rare Manual

– Redeem for 20,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, 60 Minutes Double Coins, 2 Uncommon Manuals, and 1 Rare Manual 12KLIKES – Redeem for 30,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, and 2 Uncommon Manuals

– Redeem for 30,000 Coins, 60 Minutes Double XP, and 2 Uncommon Manuals 9000LIKES – Redeem for 5 Element Rerolls

– Redeem for 5 Element Rerolls UPDATE1.15 – Redeem for 15,000 Coins and 2 Uncommon Manuals

These codes provide valuable resources to help you unlock techniques, reroll your elemental attributes, and progress faster through the game.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

7000LIKES

UPDATE1.1

5KFAV

3200LIKES

500W

SHUTDOWNSORRY

2500LIKES

1700LIKES

RELEASE

How to Redeem Inazuma Strikers Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Inazuma Strikers codes:

Open Inazuma Strikers in Roblox. Click the Options button on the left side of your screen. Scroll down to the bottom of the settings menu. Enter your code in the text field. Press REDEEM to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Inazuma Strikers codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during milestones and updates.

Since XP and coin boosts are time-limited, activate them when you’re ready for an extended play session to maximize their effectiveness.