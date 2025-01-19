Redeeming the Rivals codes gives you an opportunity to elevate your gameplay experience by offering precious rewards. Not only can you use them to get free Keys (in-game currency) but also new wraps/skins for your weapons. While obtaining both items requires you to grind indefinitely, using the Roblox Rivals codes can cut short your time and effort.

We maintain an always updated list of all active codes here. Plus, if you are not so sure about redeeming them, we have given a step-by-step guide for that as well. So bookmark this page so you can find it again.

Note: While you are here, check out our dedicated section for Roblox. We cover everything like how-to guides, codes, and so much more.

All Active Roblox RIVALS Codes

Following is a list of all the active codes for this game.

COMMUNITY11 : Redeem this code to get a Community Wrap for Fists

: Redeem this code to get a Community Wrap for Fists COMMUNITY10 : Redeem this code to get a Community Wrap for Handgun

: Redeem this code to get a Community Wrap for Handgun roblox_rtc : Redeem this code to get five Keys

: Redeem this code to get five Keys BONUS: Redeem this code to get one Key

The codes above can be used to get free rewards in Rivals. However, you must redeem them quickly because they don’t last for a long time. They are time-sensitive and expire within a few days or weeks of their release. There is no fixed schedule for when the developers release new codes. We will keep an active eye on their official channels and update this section in case a new one is issued.

All Inactive Codes

This section contains a list of all the expired codes in this Roblox title. Since there are plenty of expired codes on the internet, your chances of getting misled are high. To avoid this issue, refer to this section and keep yourself from getting confused between the active and expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in RIVALS

To be able to redeem the codes, you must complete a few prerequisites. For a better understanding, we have mentioned them below.

Reach level 10 to unlock the code redemption feature.

Follow @Sensei_RBX and @NosniyRBLX on X (formerly Twitter).

and on X (formerly Twitter). Like Rivals and join the Nosniy Games group on Roblox.

After completing the above prerequisites, follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the active codes.

Launch Rivals and click on the Rewards button at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down and copy-paste your X (Twitter) username/handle you used to follow @Sensei_RBX and @NosniyRBLX – creators of the Rivals game. Hit the Verify button and a text box for redeeming the codes will appear on the screen. Copy-paste the codes above in the text box and hit the Redeem button to receive freebies.

While redeeming the Roblox Rivals codes, make sure to enter them as they are. This is because the codes are case-sensitive and using improper letter cases won’t help you redeem them.

Roblox Rivals Codes Not Working?

There could be three reasons why this is happening:

The codes you entered are incorrect. You must copy-paste them to reduce chances of error and they are case sensitive. The codes have expired or you have already used it once. Check the list above for new codes. You have not followed the two creators of the Roblox Rivals game on X.

Where to Find More Codes

You can join the official Discord Server of Roblox Rivals for all the latest codes. The developers handle this account so all the information mentioned in this server is official.

That’s it for this guide folks! Redeem the codes and get all the precious rewards right away.