Roblox Rock Fruit Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Rock Fruit Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Rock Fruit brings the exciting world of One Piece to Roblox, letting you sail the seas, battle fierce enemies, and hunt for powerful Devil Fruits. Building up your character takes time and effort, but these codes can give you valuable resources and boosts to speed up your journey. Whether you’re fighting Sea Beasts or exploring islands, these free rewards will help you on your path to finding the One Piece!

Working Rock Fruit Codes

We’ve tested these codes and they all work right now in Rock Fruit. Here are all the active codes you can use today:

ThxForLike19K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck

ThxForLike18K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck

ThxForLike17K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck

ThxForLike16K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost

ThxForLike15K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost

ThxForLike14K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost

ShadowRingXD — Gets you 250 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost

LVL100 — Gets you 50 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost

Use these codes soon! They can expire without warning, especially when new codes are released. The developer frequently adds new codes when the game reaches like milestones, as you can see from the “ThxForLike” series of codes.

Expired Rock Fruit Codes

These codes no longer work in Rock Fruit:

Mita

Love

FREECODE11

Miku

Aizen

JailMan

NEWWORLD

SorryForDelay

Player001

PartTwo

GomenAmanai

Kamado

FREECODE10

WTF

FREECODE9

FakeGojo

NoShadow

Atomic

KingofCrab

Nihahaha

Demon

FREECODE5

King

RockFruit2024

FreeReward

UPDATE92

UPDATE91

How to Redeem Rock Fruit Codes

You can follow the steps below to easily redeem codes for Rock Fruit in Roblox:

Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox. Look for the Twitter bird icon (or Codes button) on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window Type or paste a code into the Enter The Code Here text box Click the Redeem button to get your rewards

If you entered the code correctly, you’ll see a confirmation message and your rewards will be added to your account right away. If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve typed it exactly as shown (including capital letters and special characters).

How to Get More Rock Fruit Codes

Looking to stay updated with the latest Rock Fruit codes? Here are the best ways to find new codes:

Bookmark this page — We check for new codes regularly and update our list as soon as they’re released

Join Discord

Finding codes for Rock Fruit can be tricky.