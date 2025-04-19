Roblox Rock Fruit Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Rock Fruit Codes on April 19th, 2025.
Rock Fruit brings the exciting world of One Piece to Roblox, letting you sail the seas, battle fierce enemies, and hunt for powerful Devil Fruits. Building up your character takes time and effort, but these codes can give you valuable resources and boosts to speed up your journey. Whether you’re fighting Sea Beasts or exploring islands, these free rewards will help you on your path to finding the One Piece!
Working Rock Fruit Codes
We’ve tested these codes and they all work right now in Rock Fruit. Here are all the active codes you can use today:
- ThxForLike19K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck
- ThxForLike18K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck
- ThxForLike17K — Gets you 1 Hour of 2x Luck
- ThxForLike16K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost
- ThxForLike15K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost
- ThxForLike14K — Gets you 500 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost
- ShadowRingXD — Gets you 250 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost
- LVL100 — Gets you 50 Diamonds and Lucky Drop Boost
Use these codes soon! They can expire without warning, especially when new codes are released. The developer frequently adds new codes when the game reaches like milestones, as you can see from the “ThxForLike” series of codes.
Expired Rock Fruit Codes
These codes no longer work in Rock Fruit:
- Mita
- Love
- FREECODE11
- Miku
- Aizen
- JailMan
- NEWWORLD
- SorryForDelay
- Player001
- PartTwo
- GomenAmanai
- Kamado
- FREECODE10
- WTF
- FREECODE9
- FakeGojo
- NoShadow
- Atomic
- KingofCrab
- Nihahaha
- Demon
- FREECODE5
- King
- RockFruit2024
- FreeReward
- UPDATE92
- UPDATE91
How to Redeem Rock Fruit Codes
You can follow the steps below to easily redeem codes for Rock Fruit in Roblox:
- Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox.
- Look for the Twitter bird icon (or Codes button) on the left side of your screen.
- Click on it to open the code redemption window
- Type or paste a code into the Enter The Code Here text box
- Click the Redeem button to get your rewards
If you entered the code correctly, you’ll see a confirmation message and your rewards will be added to your account right away. If a code doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve typed it exactly as shown (including capital letters and special characters).
How to Get More Rock Fruit Codes
Looking to stay updated with the latest Rock Fruit codes? Here are the best ways to find new codes:
- Bookmark this page — We check for new codes regularly and update our list as soon as they’re released
Finding codes for Rock Fruit can be tricky. We do this work for you and compile all active codes in this guide, so checking back here is the most efficient way to stay updated.