Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes (June 2025)

Survive the chaos or become part of it! Something Evil Will Happen throws you into intense survival scenarios where natural disasters aren’t your only worry – other players are actively trying to eliminate you, too. To help you gear up faster and look good while doing it, you can redeem Something Evil Will Happen codes for free money, exclusive banners, emotes, and other cosmetic rewards that boost both your style and survival chances.

Working Something Evil Will Happen Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Since codes for this game are limited, grab them while they’re available:

PRIDE – Redeem for all Pride Banners

Expired Codes

Several codes have expired for Something Evil Will Happen. Here are the ones that no longer work:

THANKYOU100K

EVILUPDATE25

MIDNIGHTTERROR

HAUNTEDMARCH

SCARYNIGHTS202

WICKEDFOREST

BOOGEYMANISCOMING

SHADOWLURKER

CREEPYCRAWLY

FRIGHTFEST

MAY302025

How to Redeem Something Evil Will Happen Codes in Roblox

The process to redeem codes for this game is much easier than actually surviving the game. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

Launch Something Evil Will Happen on Roblox.

Join any server from the main menu.

Look for the ‘+’ (plus) icon next to your total cash in the bottom left corner.

(plus) icon next to your total cash in the bottom left corner. Click the plus icon to open the code window.

Copy the working code from our list above.

Paste it into the “Enter code here” text field.

Click the Arrow icon or press Enter to claim your rewards.

Make sure you’re actually in a game server before trying to redeem codes, as the interface won’t appear on the main menu screen.

How to Find More Codes

Finding new codes for Something Evil Will Happen can be challenging since the developer doesn’t release them frequently. Here are the best sources:

Bookmark this page

Larvae Studios Discord server

Official X (Twitter) account

Game’s Roblox page – Check the description and updates section occasionally

The cosmetic rewards from codes might seem purely aesthetic, but they serve as badges of honor that show other players you’ve been around long enough to collect exclusive items.