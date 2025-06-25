Home » Gaming » Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes (June 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes on June 26th, 2025.

Survive the chaos or become part of it! Something Evil Will Happen throws you into intense survival scenarios where natural disasters aren’t your only worry – other players are actively trying to eliminate you, too. To help you gear up faster and look good while doing it, you can redeem Something Evil Will Happen codes for free money, exclusive banners, emotes, and other cosmetic rewards that boost both your style and survival chances.

Roblox Something Evil Will Happen Codes

Working Something Evil Will Happen Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are currently active and working. Since codes for this game are limited, grab them while they’re available:

  • PRIDE – Redeem for all Pride Banners

Expired Codes

Several codes have expired for Something Evil Will Happen. Here are the ones that no longer work:

  • THANKYOU100K
  • EVILUPDATE25
  • MIDNIGHTTERROR
  • HAUNTEDMARCH
  • SCARYNIGHTS202
  • WICKEDFOREST
  • BOOGEYMANISCOMING
  • SHADOWLURKER
  • CREEPYCRAWLY
  • FRIGHTFEST
  • MAY302025

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Something Evil Will Happen Codes in Roblox

The process to redeem codes for this game is much easier than actually surviving the game. Here’s the step-by-step guide:

  • Launch Something Evil Will Happen on Roblox.
  • Join any server from the main menu.
  • Look for the ‘+’ (plus) icon next to your total cash in the bottom left corner.
  • Click the plus icon to open the code window.
  • Copy the working code from our list above.
  • Paste it into the “Enter code here” text field.
  • Click the Arrow icon or press Enter to claim your rewards.

Make sure you’re actually in a game server before trying to redeem codes, as the interface won’t appear on the main menu screen.

How to Find More Codes

Finding new codes for Something Evil Will Happen can be challenging since the developer doesn’t release them frequently. Here are the best sources:

The cosmetic rewards from codes might seem purely aesthetic, but they serve as badges of honor that show other players you’ve been around long enough to collect exclusive items.

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

All Episodes and Main Orders in Death Stranding 2: Complete...

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Grow a Friend Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Be a Nurse Codes (June 2025)

Roblox Own a Fish Pond Codes (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Tier List: All Characters Ranked (June 2025)

Genshin Impact Stygian Onslaught Guide

Today’s NYT Connections #746 Hints, Answers – June 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #276 Hints, Answers – June...

Today’s NYT Wordle #1468 Hints, Answers – June 26, 2025