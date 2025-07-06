Roblox Stick Battles Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Stick Battles Codes on July 5th, 2025.

Ever wanted to turn your friends into human kebabs? Stick Battles on Roblox lets you do exactly that in the most hilariously chaotic way possible. You need cash to buy better sticks with special abilities that can help you dominate the battlefield. That’s where Stick Battles codes come in handy. These codes give you free cash that you can use to purchase upgraded sticks with unique abilities. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Stick Battles codes and how to use them.

Working Stick Battles Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re currently active. Make sure to redeem them quickly since Roblox codes typically expire without much warning:

stick4life – Get 200 C$

– Get 200 C$ omaoma – Get 100 C$

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but we’re keeping them here for reference:

THANKYOU500 – Previously gave 150 C$

– Previously gave 150 C$ THANKYOU700 – Previously gave free rewards

– Previously gave free rewards THANKYOU900 – Previously gave free rewards

– Previously gave free rewards THANKYOU8600 – Previously gave free rewards

How to Redeem Stick Battles Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Stick Battles is straightforward, but you’ll need to join their official Discord server first to access some codes. Once you’ve done that, follow these simple steps:

Launch Stick Battles. Look for the “COD” button on the left side of your screen Click the COD button to open the codes redemption window Type or paste your code into the text box (codes are case-sensitive!) Hit the Redeem button to claim your free cash

Copy and paste codes directly instead of typing them manually. This prevents typos and makes the process faster. Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you enter them exactly as shown.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it your best bet for finding fresh rewards. However, you can also hunt for codes in these official locations:

Start redeeming these codes today and turn yourself into the ultimate stick warrior. Your opponents won’t know what hit them when you show up with high-level equipment right from the start!