Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes on August 4th, 2025.

Living the life of a warrior cat in a clan-based world becomes even more exciting when you can customize your character with special accessories and cosmetics. Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition brings the beloved book series to life in a massive role-playing experience where you choose your clan, customize your cat’s appearance, and live out adventures. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this warrior cat adventure.

Working Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game:

2mlikes – 2M Likes Starfruit Earpiece

– 2M Likes Starfruit Earpiece 400mvisits – 400M Visits Earpiece and 400M Visits Necklace

– 400M Visits Earpiece and 400M Visits Necklace 100kFollowers – Coral Cosmetic

Expired Codes

These codes used to work but don’t anymore:

1milfavorites

place2022

100kfollowers

Warriorcats20years

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Use Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition is easy, and here’s how to use your codes:

Open Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition. You’ll see the cat creation and customization screen Look for the Codes button at the top center of the screen Click on it to open the code window Type your code in the “Enter Code Here” text box Press Enter or click Submit to get your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. The developers don’t release codes very often, but when they do, they’re usually really special accessories. If you want to look for codes yourself, you can check these places:

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition does release them!