Deadlock has a lot of icons and symbols that show up during matches from ability cues to status effects. It might seem like a lot at first, but knowing what they mean helps you react faster and play better in the game. Every second counts in a competitive match, so this guide will help you understand what all icons and symbols mean in Deadlock.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Lobby Screen

When you start Deadlock, the lobby screen is your main menu where you can access everything in the game. Knowing what each icon means helps you change settings, and check your player status. Here’s a quick guide to what you’ll see:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Deadlock Logo A circle-shaped design with an eye in the center and lines radiating outside is the logo of Deadlock. 2. Settings The cog icon is the Settings. If you want to adjust everything in the game, this is where to click. 3. Volume This speaker symbol is used to control sound settings. 4. Announcement A green icon with paper inside it is the Announcement menu. 5. Behavior Summary The flag icon shows your Behavior Summary. If you frequently receive communication abuse reports, your communication privileges will be banned from the game. This can be viewed here.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Hero Selection Screen

The hero selection screen in Deadlock is where you have to pick your character before the match. Each hero has stats and abilities shown through icons. These icons help you understand their damage, defense, speed, and skills, making it easier to choose the right hero for your playstyle.

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Best Hero for Beginners The green thumbs-up icon represents the best heroes to choose if you have just started playing Deadlock.

Icons and Symbols Description 2. Information If you click the “i” icon inside a circle, this will show you all the information about your Hero. 3. Hero’s Abilities These four icons are your Hero’s abilities, from their basic attack, passive, and ultimate. 4. DPS A blast symbol shows the total DPS of your Hero, indicating the Hero’s damage output. 5. Ammo This ammunition icon represents the total Ammo your Hero has. 6. Light Melee The diagonal slash icon will show you the Hero’s light melee attack damage. 7. Bullet Damage The small bullet icon is your bullet damage. Showing how much damage a bullet can give. 8. Bullets per sec If you click the bullet with the lines icon, it will show your weapon’s fire rate. 9. Heavy Melee Just like the light melee damage, this diagonal slash icon will show you the Hero’s heavy melee attack damage. 10. Max Health This heart symbol represents your maximum health in the game. 11. Bullet Resist The shield with a bullet symbol means the resistance percentage to bullet damage. 12. Move Speed This running boot icon shows your meters per second base movement speed. 13. Stamina The jumping boot icon shows your Stamina. 14. Health Regen The heart with a circular arrow icon shows your health regeneration rate. 15. Spirit Resist A shield with a spectral symbol that shows your resistance percentage to spirit damage. 16. Spirit Speed The running boot icon shows your meters per second sprint speed.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Match

During a match, your screen shows important info like health, currency, and objectives. These icons help you react quickly and stay aware of your status and the match. Here’s the complete detail and description of what each symbol means:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Guardian, Walker, and Patron These dots track each lane’s Guardian and Walker. While the single dots on the top and bottom show the Patron’s status, disappearing when weakened. 2. Ability Points The purple circle with the lightning symbol shows your ability points, which are earned by leveling up through Souls or by completing certain objectives. 3. Souls Cyan-colored currency icon that represents the amount of Souls you are farming in a match. 4. Souls Needed The bomb icon with AP and Souls symbols inside helps you find out how many souls are needed for you to level up your abilities. 5. Hero Health Bar This vertical bar shows your health. 6. Hero Four Abilities All four icons show your Hero’s abilites.

Icons and Symbols Description 7. Bulet Evasion A person dodging a bullet icon shows the percentage chance of dodging incoming bullets. 8. Weapon Lifesteal Ammunition under the heart symbol in a match will show you the amount of health you regain from dealing with weapon damage. 9. Spirit Lifesteal The Spirit under the heart symbol represents the amount of health you regain from dealing with spirit damage. 10. Fire Rate Three horizontal motions icon shows the percentage modification to your gun’s rate of fire. 11. Ammo This ammunition in a box icon is the total number of shots in your gun before requiring a reload. 12. Healing Effectiveness The shield icon shows the percentage modification to the effectiveness of your healing abilities. 13. Bullet Armor An orange shield with a flying fire icon inside it shows your resistance to incoming bullet damage. 14. Spirit Armor The purple shield with a fire icon inside it is your resistance to incoming spirit damage. 15. Move Speed The running figure symbol shows your current movement speed. 16. Weapon Damage This circular gear or targeting icon represents the percentage modification to the damage of your gun and melee attacks. 17. Spirit Power The star symbol shows the effectiveness of your abilities and items. 18. Crosshair Crosshair reticle icon that helps you aim your weapon perfectly.

Icons and Symbols Description 19. Kills This skull icon shows the amount of kills your team did in a match. 20. Ability Unlock The lock icon inside the purple diamond shows that you have unlocked new abilities for your hero. 21. Power Increase A heart symbol with a gun shows your power increase.

Icons and Symbols Description 22. Soul Rebirth This yellow caduceus icon means the hero gets respawned after their death. 23. Zipline This square icon with a blast on top of it shows the zipline speed while you are using it.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Mini Map

In Deadlock, the minimap in the bottom right corner provides key details about your ally and enemy positions, along with crucial objectives. Here’s what each symbol represents:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Small Camp A plain green triangle icon marks a small camp that appears after 2 minutes in the game. 2. Medium Camp A plain green triangle with one line icon marks a medium camp which appears after 7 minutes in the game. 3. Hard Camp A plain green triangle with a double line icon marks a hard camp which also appears after 7 minutes in the game. 4. Teleporter A gray box with an arrow represents teleporters, that you can use to travel around the map quickly. They activate after 10-minute mark. 5. Curiosity Shop A green shop icon shows the Curiosity Shop location that is open for use anytime to buy Spirit, Vitality, and Weapon items. 6. Mid Boss A yellow angel icon in the middle of the map shows the Mid Boss, if it is still available to kill.

Icons and Symbols Description 7. Guardian The single-colored diamond icons (yellow, orange, blue, magenta) show the Guardian locations. 8. Walker The larger diamond icons with only the outline color (yellow, orange, blue, magenta) show the Walker positions. 9. Twin Guardians This blue and white point marker shows your location on the mini map. 10. Shrines and Patron The three diamond icons with white outline color are the Shrines and Patron. 11. Player’s Location This blue and white point marker shows your location on the mini-map.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Match History Screen

After each match, you can check the history screen that provides a detailed breakdown of your performance using various indicators. If you want to enhance your gameplay, try to always check these end-game stats, so that you can see your progress and find ways to improve.

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Total Kills The red diamond icon with a crosshair inside shows the total number of enemy heroes you killed. 2. Total Assist A yellow diamond icon with what appears to be a target or objective symbol inside it shows damage dealt to objectives in the game. 3. Souls Collected The mint diamond icon with currency symbol indicates the total number of souls you’ve gathered in the game. 4. Healing The green diamond icon with a plus symbol shows the total amount of healing you’ve provided to your allies. 5. Hero Damage This blue diamond icon with a blast symbol inside it represents the total damage dealt to enemy heroes. 6. Objective Damage Yellow diamond icon with what appears to be a target or objective symbol inside it shows damage dealt to objectives in the game.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Deadlock Ranked Mode

Deadlock’s Ranked mode features a solo queue-only system with specific playing hours. To qualify, players must have 50 regular games played and a good-standing account. The ranking system has 11 main ranks from Initiate to Eternus, each with 6 sub-ranks, and updates every Tuesday at 8 PM GMT. Here are the icons and symbols for the ranks:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Initiate A white open palm symbol shows the Initiate rank. 2. Seeker An eye above an open book symbol represents the Seeker rank. 3. Alchemist A vial with an eye symbol on it means you are at the Alchemist rank. 4. Arcanist The hand with mystical energy or flame emanating from it shows the Arcanist rank. 5. Ritualist A sword or dagger with droplets icon represents Ritualist rank. 6. Emissary Two hands forming a symmetrical pattern with a central symbol means the Emissary rank. 7. Archon A crown symbol in ranked mode means you’re in Archon rank. 8. Oracle A goat head with curved horns icon shows the Oracle rank. 9. Phantom A hooded skull figure icon represents Phantom rank. 10. Ascendant The radiant face or sun-like icon shows Ascendant rank. 11. Eternus This glowing, turquoise colored mandala pattern as the central symbol is the highest Eternus rank.

To play Deadlock well, you need to understand the game’s icons, from the lobby to in-match indicators and ranks. Learning them helps you react faster and focus on winning. Keep this guide handy, and soon these symbols will be easy to recognize.