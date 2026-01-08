I Found 7 Unstoppable Ways to Steal in Steal a Brainrot

Stealing brainrots can feel impossible when you first start playing. I know, it’s hard, especially if you’re not that quick with the mouse. However, once you learn the right tricks and practice them, you’ll be taking whatever you want from other players easily. In this guide, I will show you all the awesome and unstoppable stealing methods in Steal a Brainrot that actually work, from beginner strategies to advanced tactics that’ll make other people in the same server as you rage quit. Let’s get into it.

7 Unstoppable Ways to Steal in Steal a Brainrot

Below, you’ll find all the awesome methods for stealing in the game, each shown with short videos to make the movements easy to understand. Keep in mind that some of these methods require specific gear, which may only unlock at higher Rebirth levels. Although a few options work even at lower rebirth levels, so you can always pick the one that fits your progress best. Check them out!

1. The Invisible Sentry Method

This is one of the easiest ways to steal brainrots once you hit Rebirth 4. You need an Invisibility Cloak and an All-Seing Sentry for this one. Turn invisible and sneak into someone’s base. Stand right next to the brainrot you want. When the timer hits 4 seconds, turn off your invisibility, drop your Sentry, and grab the brainrot.

The owner will come running back, but your Sentry turret shoots them first. This gives you enough time to run back to your base. This works best when your base is close to theirs. If you’re on the other side of the map, you might not make it back in time.

2. Body Swap Trap

This is one of the most broken strategies in the game. You need the Body Swap Potion, which takes forever to unlock because you need Rebirth 10 for this item, but it’s worth the grind.

Go to the back of someone’s base and place a trap under your own feet. Wait until their base timer reaches 4 seconds, then use the body swap potion. You’ll switch places with them. They get stuck on your trap outside their base while you’re inside stealing whatever you want. They can’t do anything about it. This gives you a huge head start because they’re trapped, and you’re already running with their brainrot.

3. Stone Trap Combo

The stone trap combo is super effective and works at most rebirth levels. You need Medusa’s Head and basic Traps for this method.

Get into someone’s base however you can. When the timer hits 5 seconds, use Medusa’s head to turn them into stone. Right after they turn to stone, drop a trap at their feet. They’ll be stuck for about 7 seconds total, which is plenty of time to steal and run. You can also use this on friends just to troll them. It’s one of the most annoying things in the game.

4. Grappling Hook Sky Escape

This trick takes practice, but looks amazing when you pull it off. You need a Grappling Hook and some Traps.

First, you need to find a brainrot you want in other people’s base that’s close to their gate and make sure their base is literally next to the map’s wall. Then, trap your opponent. Once it’s done, stand next to the brainrot and angle your camera up toward the sky.

Steal the brainrot, and right before it finishes stealing, shoot your grappling hook straight up into the sky. If you time it right, you’ll launch into the air with the brainrot. You’ll be so high up that nobody can reach you. But mind you, this really needs practice. So if you want, you can ask your friend in a private server and try the method with them.

5. Third Floor Clone Strategy

First, you need the Quantum Cloner, Traps, and Medusa’s Head for this method. Try to steal a brainrot from someone who has multiple floors in their base (usually high rebirth players). Place a trap on the owner’s second floor. Put your clone on the brainrot you want (usually on the third floor), then swap places with your clone using the quantum cloner.

Once the owner is going up there, use Medusa’s head at 5 seconds, steal the brainrot, and run back to your base. The owner will be stuck dealing with the stone effect and the trap while you escape.

6. Webslinger Sentry Tech

This method keeps the owner completely stuck while you steal. You need the Quantum Cloner, Webslinger, and an All-Seing Sentry.

Use your Quantum Cloner to get into their base first. Then use the Webslinger to grab them and drag them far away from their base. Place a Sentry on top of them. If you do it right, they’ll be stuck under the sentry. Now go run back to their base, and take whatever you want while they’re trapped.

7. Invisible Clone Through Walls

This is the sneakiest method in the game. You need the Quantum Cloner and the Invisibility Cloak.

Stand in front of any wall or locked base. Drop your clone inside through the wall. Run your main character back to your base for safety, then swap places with your clone. You’ll be inside the opponent’s base instantly. Turn invisible as fast as possible and wait for the right moment to steal. Nobody expects this because you went through the wall!

Key Items You Need For These Methods

Here’s a quick breakdown of what items you need for these methods:

Item Image Rebirth Level Cost What It Does Grappling Hook Rebirth 3 $75,000 Launches you into the air Invisibility Cloak Rebirth 4 $300,000 Makes you invisible to sneak around Medusa’s Head Rebirth 5 $5,000,000 Turns players to stone temporarily Web Slinger Rebirth 6 $2,000,000 Grabs and drags players around All-Seing Sentry Rebirth 7 $5,000,000 Shoots players who get close Quantum Cloner Rebirth 7 $3,500,000 Clone yourself and let you teleport through walls Body Swap Potion Rebirth 10 $50,000,000 Swaps your position with any player

So that’s the end of our most awesome stealing methods in Steal a Brainrot. The most important thing here is to practice your timing. Most of these methods work best when you act at 4-5 seconds on the base timer. If you go too early, the owner has time to react. Don’t go for Secret brainrots until you have high Rebirth. Players with secrets usually have way better items than you. Stick to mythic brainrots for practice until you level up.

Play with friends when possible. Most of these methods get even better with teamwork. One person can help distract the opponent while the other steals. Last but not least, keep rebirthing! The best items unlock around rebirth 4 and up. Don’t hold onto brainrots too long if you’re close to rebirth. Try these out in your next game and watch how fast you level up.

If you need more information about this game and its features, you can also check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki!