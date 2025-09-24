Marvel Zombies Hints at Young Avengers’ Future Team-Up in MCU

Summary:

The MCU’s Marvel Zombies has done the unthinkable. It has given us a peek at the future roster of the Young Avengers, though in the bloodiest way imaginable. We follow Kamala Khan as she battles a world infested with zombies alongside Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Kate Bishop (Hawkeye).

While the animated miniseries spans just four episodes, it manages to explore character dynamics that hint at what the next generation of heroes might look like. Let’s have a look at how Marvel pulled this off.

How Marvel Zombies Sets Up the Young Avengers

Riri, Kate, and Kamala as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

Kamala finds herself facing a world overrun by zombified versions of iconic Avengers, from Captain Marvel to Scarlet Witch. In this apocalypse, she’s accompanied by Riri and Kate Bishop.

We see them trying to find a way to cure the plague. Unfortunately, their small team doesn’t last long once they run into zombie Carol Danvers. This encounter results in the fall of Kate and Riri, leaving Kamala alone until she meets Blade.

However, the trio offered a glimpse of what the next generation of Avengers could look like. Marvel might have been experimenting with this sequence to see whether the audience connected with their chemistry.

This is echoed later in the series, when Kamala urges Thor to join them as he holds Wanda back to buy time. In their brief exchange, Kamala tells him, “You are the last Avenger. We need you.” Thor responds, “You are the Avenger now,” hinting at a possible Young Avengers lineup in the soft reboot after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Wanda as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

This unlikely team-up also includes Shang-Chi, Katy, Blade, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, and Valkyrie, each fighting for survival against Scarlet Witch’s growing army of undead heroes.

Despite heroic efforts, many fall along the way. Ironheart sacrifices herself, Hulk is transformed into the unstoppable Infinity Hulk before being subdued by Wanda, and T’Challa sacrifices himself to destroy zombie Thanos.

Scarlet Witch’s ultimate victory comes when she channels both the Infinity Stones and Kamala’s powers, solidifying her control over the apocalypse.

What Happens to Kamala Khan and the Young Avengers?

Kamala Khan as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

In the season finale, Kamala awakens seemingly back in a normal world with her friends still alive. Although it’s a trick, Scarlet Witch’s illusion hides the ongoing zombie plague.

Riri Williams briefly breaks through, warning Kamala that nothing is real, confirming the Young Avengers’ struggle isn’t over yet. Meanwhile, characters like Blade and Kate get defeated or turned into zombies, showing just how high the stakes are.

Why This Matters for the MCU

Marvel Zombies not only brings R-rated action but also tests the Young Avengers’ first animated team-up. Although Kate, Riri, and Kamala’s live-action introductions haven’t happened yet, the series teases what their next-gen squad could look like.

With Wanda still loose and Kamala stuck trapped in an illusion, we are left speculating who will next stand up against the Scarlet Witch and her army of zombies.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies are now available to stream on Disney+.