How Hulk Became Infinity Hulk in Marvel Zombies – Explained

Infinity Hulk absorbs the unleashed Infinity Stones’ energy, becoming the MCU’s deadliest force against zombies.

Even Hulk’s immense power isn’t enough to stop Wanda, leaving heroes overwhelmed and reality fractured.

Here’s everything we know about Infinity Hulk from Marvel Zombies.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest animated spinoff, Marvel Zombies, puts the zombie genre to an entirely new level. Spinning off from What If…?, it offers a world overrun by zombified superheroes. While Kamala Khan’s world-saving quest drives the plot, one character emerges as the ultimate powerhouse: Bruce Banner’s Hulk, transformed as “Infinity Hulk.” Let’s break down how Hulk transformed into Infinity Hulk and what it means for the plot.

How Did Hulk Become the Infinity Hulk?

After Black Panther sacrificed himself to take out zombie Thanos, who wielded a complete Infinity Gauntlet, the explosion released a surge of unchecked Infinity energy. Hulk, being the only one strong enough to contain it, absorbed all that power and became the anchor for the Stones.

In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce explained that the Infinity Stones contain immense energy and that he himself is uniquely attuned to gamma radiation. This explains why he was able to absorb all the energy released in Wakanda.

Over time, Banner remained in this form, holding back the energy and becoming the MCU’s most powerful zombie-fighting force. But the Scarlet Witch’s goal is to claim Hulk’s newfound powers to reshape reality.

Though he becomes immensely powerful, even Infinity Hulk is no match for Wanda’s control over the combined energy. Kamala Khan, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and the other heroes battle fiercely, yet Wanda’s army of zombies overwhelms them.

In the final battle, Kamala has no choice but to yield, allowing Wanda to manipulate both Kamala’s powers and Hulk’s Infinity energy. What follows is a massive explosion that wipes out the battlefield and seemingly resets reality, but only for Kamala.

How Banner’s Role Shapes the Zombie Apocalypse

Marvel Zombies shows Bruce Banner in a role unlike anything seen in the MCU before. From reluctant survivor to cosmic power anchor, Infinity Hulk embodies the tension between ultimate strength and the moral cost of survival.

However, even the most powerful being wasn’t able to stop Wanda. This demonstrates just how powerful she has become in the series. And with an ending that leaves room for season 2, we might witness her at her peak.

Marvel Zombies is available to stream only on Disney+.