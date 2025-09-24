Home » Entertainment » How Hulk Became Infinity Hulk in Marvel Zombies – Explained

How Hulk Became Infinity Hulk in Marvel Zombies – Explained

The Hulk levels up like never before in Marvel Zombies!

by Umair Nakade
written by Umair Nakade 0 comment

Summary:

  • Infinity Hulk absorbs the unleashed Infinity Stones’ energy, becoming the MCU’s deadliest force against zombies.
  • Even Hulk’s immense power isn’t enough to stop Wanda, leaving heroes overwhelmed and reality fractured.
  • Here’s everything we know about Infinity Hulk from Marvel Zombies.
How Hulk Became Infinity Hulk in Marvel Zombies - Explained

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest animated spinoff, Marvel Zombies, puts the zombie genre to an entirely new level. Spinning off from What If…?, it offers a world overrun by zombified superheroes. While Kamala Khan’s world-saving quest drives the plot, one character emerges as the ultimate powerhouse: Bruce Banner’s Hulk, transformed as “Infinity Hulk.” Let’s break down how Hulk transformed into Infinity Hulk and what it means for the plot.

How Did Hulk Become the Infinity Hulk?

A still from Marvel Zombies - How Hulk Became Infinity Hulk in Marvel Zombies - Explained
Infinity Hulk as seen in Marvel Zombies | Credits: Marvel Animation

After Black Panther sacrificed himself to take out zombie Thanos, who wielded a complete Infinity Gauntlet, the explosion released a surge of unchecked Infinity energy. Hulk, being the only one strong enough to contain it, absorbed all that power and became the anchor for the Stones.

In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce explained that the Infinity Stones contain immense energy and that he himself is uniquely attuned to gamma radiation. This explains why he was able to absorb all the energy released in Wakanda.

Over time, Banner remained in this form, holding back the energy and becoming the MCU’s most powerful zombie-fighting force. But the Scarlet Witch’s goal is to claim Hulk’s newfound powers to reshape reality.

RELATED:

Though he becomes immensely powerful, even Infinity Hulk is no match for Wanda’s control over the combined energy. Kamala Khan, Spider-Man, Shang-Chi, and the other heroes battle fiercely, yet Wanda’s army of zombies overwhelms them.

In the final battle, Kamala has no choice but to yield, allowing Wanda to manipulate both Kamala’s powers and Hulk’s Infinity energy. What follows is a massive explosion that wipes out the battlefield and seemingly resets reality, but only for Kamala.

How Banner’s Role Shapes the Zombie Apocalypse

Marvel Zombies shows Bruce Banner in a role unlike anything seen in the MCU before. From reluctant survivor to cosmic power anchor, Infinity Hulk embodies the tension between ultimate strength and the moral cost of survival.

However, even the most powerful being wasn’t able to stop Wanda. This demonstrates just how powerful she has become in the series. And with an ending that leaves room for season 2, we might witness her at her peak.

Marvel Zombies is available to stream only on Disney+.

Umair has loved anime since it was still pretty niche, growing up watching classics like Pokémon, Dragon Ball, Zatch Bell, and Beyblade in the early 2010s. Death Note really got him hooked, and since then, he’s caught up with everything from the Big Three to the latest Shonen Jump hits, with Haikyuu!!! as his favorite. But he’s not just about anime, Umair’s a huge cinephile, especially superhero flicks from Marvel and DC, and never misses opening day at theaters. When he’s not watching or writing, you will find him playing Wuthering Waves, AAA titles, or listening to Harry Styles on repeat. At Techwiser, Umair is dedicated to covering anime and pop culture content.

You may also like

Marvel Zombies Hints at Young Avengers’ Future Team-Up in MCU

Marvel Zombies Ending Explained: Did Scarlet Witch Really Win?

Marvel Zombies Streaming Guide: Where to Watch and Episode Count

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Release Date and Countdown Timer

Harry Potter Reboot Series May Introduce a Female Version of...

Hulk Turns Savage in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Is...

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Eagly’s Primal Eagle Reveal Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 Episode 5: Rick Flag Sr.’s Real Plan...

Zach Cregger’s New Resident Evil Movie Set in Game World...

The Batman Part II: Release Date, Cast, Villain, and More