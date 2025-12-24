Roblox Club Roblox RP Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Club Roblox RP codes on December 24, 2025.

Club Roblox RP is a roleplay and life-simulation experience in Roblox. Its gameplay centers around creating your family and providing for them by taking on in-game jobs. You can also decorate your house, adopt pets, go grocery shopping, and more. Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran, codes help you get a head start in your parenting journey. With that said, this article provides all active Club Roblox RP codes, along with a guide to redeeming them.

All Active Roblox Club Roblox RP Codes

Below is the list of all codes that are active for December 2025:

FREETOKENS: Redeem for 1k Tokens

List of All Expired Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Club Roblox RP experience.

How to Redeem Club Roblox RP Codes

Redeeming codes in this Roblox experience is a piece of cake. Follow the simple steps listed below:

Launch Club Roblox RP in Roblox. Click the gear icon in the top right corner of your screen to open the Settings. You will see PROMO CODES section on the left side of the Settings menu. Copy and paste the code listed above into the blank box below the Enter Code text. Tap on the green Submit button to redeem the code and receive free rewards.

Note that the codes have a limited validity period. So, redeem them as soon as possible to not miss out on any free rewards. Additionally, copy and paste the code into the box to redeem it without errors.

How to Find More Codes

You can join the developer’s official Discord channel, Block Evolution Studios, for the latest codes. Additionally, keep tabs on the official Block Evolution Studios X account. The developers often share new codes in one of these social platforms. You can also bookmark this page to get the latest codes easily. We will update this article as soon as the developers release new redeem codes for the experience.