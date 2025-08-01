How to Use Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot – Roblox

The Fuse Machine just dropped in Steal a Brainrot latest update, and it completely changes how you play the game. This new feature lets you combine your existing Brainrots to create brand new ones. If you’ve been collecting Brainrots and want to unlock some more exclusive characters, this guide will show you everything you need to know about how to use Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot.

How to Use the Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot

Before going into the steps, you must know that the new update will let you grab and move your Brainrots around. On PC, you’ll press and hold the E key to pick up a Brainrot. You can even swap the positions of two Brainrots in your base using this same method.

Yall asked and we delivered :3🫡 pic.twitter.com/UedjSTqJ91 — Steal a Brainrot (@StealaBrainrotR) July 29, 2025

Now the Fuse Machine is a new tool that lets you mix different Brainrots together to make completely new ones. The cost to use the Fuse Machine varies, but it starts from $500 in-game currency. The timings to fuse Brainrots are also different each time, and the shortest time is 15 minutes based on the rarities of Brainrots you submit.

And here’s what makes this machine special: Each player gets their own Fuse Machine, so you don’t have to wait in line or compete with others. You can use it whenever you want at your own pace. Using the Fuse Machine is pretty easy once you know the steps. Here are the steps:

You’ll need to grab Brainrots from your base and bring them to the Fuse Machine next to the Shop. The machine can hold up to 4 Brainrots, but you need to submit them one by one. You can experiment with different combinations to see what works best. When you put your Brainrots in, there will be a prompt showing the time it needs to fuse and the money you need to pay. Confirm if you agree to do it. Wait until the fusion is ready. Then go back to the Fuse Machine, and hold the E key to claim your new Brainrot. It will give you one new Brainrot from a pool of 12 possible options.

These 12 new Brainrots come in different rarities. Some are common, others are rare and epic. The admin revealed that there will be 2 Secrets you can get from this Fuse Machine. The first time I tried the machine, I got a new Pipi Avocado with Gold mutation. Pretty nice!

Note: We will update this article with the list of all 12 new Brainrots once the update goes live.

Secret Brainrots in Fuse Machine Update

One of the most exciting parts about the Fuse Machine is the Secret Brainrots you can get. These are special units that you can’t find anywhere else in the game. For example, there’s going to be a new Secret Brainrot called Dragon Cannelloni that apparently will cost 100 billion to get through other methods. But if this is one of the 2 Secrets available in the machine, then you might be able to get it by combining the right Brainrots!

Another Secret Brainrot mentioned in the leaks is Los Combinasionas, which shows “FUSION” as its cost. This means you can only get it through the Fuse Machine.

Start thinking about which Brainrots you want to keep and which ones you’re willing to use for fusion. Remember that fusion is permanent. Once you put your Brainrots into the machine, you can’t get them back. Make sure you’re okay with losing those units before you start the fusion process. It’s going to make the game way more interesting for both new and experienced players.