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Nothing has been officially confirmed by Microsoft yet and this information comes entirely from a leak.

The console is a special 25th anniversary system celebrating the history of the Xbox brand.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price has leaked at $899.99 in the United States and €899.99 in Europe.

A new leak has surfaced, revealing the price of one of the most anticipated limited-edition consoles Microsoft has ever produced. The Xbox Series X25 is a special 25th-anniversary system celebrating the history of the Xbox brand, and according to the leak, it will cost significantly more than a standard Series X. Here is everything we know so far about the Xbox Series X25 price.

What Is the Xbox Series X25

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition is a commemorative console marking 25 years of Xbox as a gaming platform. The most immediately striking feature is its design. The console features a translucent OG Green see-through chassis directly inspired by the original 2001 Xbox that started it all. The green-tinted transparent shell, showcasing the internals, is a genuinely exciting callback to the original hardware's identity and should resonate strongly with anyone who was there for the beginning of the Xbox story.

Beyond the nostalgic design, the console packs 1TB of storage, bringing it in line with the current Series X standard in terms of internal capacity.

LEAK ⚡️ Se acaba de filtrar que el precio de la consola de edición limitada XBOX Series X25 será de 899,99 € en Europa y que el equivalente a este precio sea de 899,99 dólares en Estados Unidos. pic.twitter.com/uZA0eR3NfE — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) August 21, 2026

Xbox Series X25 Price

According to the leak, the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition will be priced at:

Region Price United States $899.99 Europe €899.99

That puts it $100 above the standard Xbox Series X price in the US which is a significant premium for the anniversary edition. Given that it is a limited edition collector's item with a distinctive design rather than a hardware upgrade, that price positioning makes sense but it will still give many buyers pause.

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Xbox Series X25 Release Date

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition is confirmed to release in November 2026. The November window makes perfect sense given that the original Xbox launched in November 2001 making it a fitting tribute to the exact month the brand was born 25 years ago. No specific date within November has been confirmed yet, and official pricing has not been announced.

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