GTA 6 is getting closer, and we’re finally getting a better idea of what Rockstar has been working on. A handful of content creators recently visited Rockstar's offices in Edinburgh and spent around three hours playing the game alongside one of the studio's lead developers. Spanish content creator El Rubius was among them, and he shared plenty of details about what he saw and played during the session. Here are 11 details that make GTA 6 feel different, based on what El Rubius shared in his latest video.

1. It All Runs on a Base PS5

This was probably one of the biggest surprises from the session. The lighting, level of detail, and sheer amount of stuff happening on screen looked seriously impressive. So when someone asked if the footage was running on a PC or PS5 Pro, the developer confirmed it was running on a regular base PS5 with no upgrades.

The game runs at 30fps on PS5, too. The developer explained that this isn't just a PS5 issue, as the CPU is the main limitation for large open-world games like this. So if 60fps is a must, the PC version or future hardware might be the way to go. Still, the game apparently feels smooth despite running at 30fps on a console, which makes the result even more impressive.

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2. Luxury Cars Have GPS Trackers Built In

Stealing a high-end car in GTA 6 won't be as simple as grabbing it and losing the cops. Police can actually track your exact location, even after you leave the normal wanted area. The only way to get rid of the tracker is to take the car to a specific garage somewhere around the map. It also costs money, so stealing an expensive car comes with some actual risk.

3. Police Have Visual Memory Now

El Rubius also shared that in GTA 6, not only is the Wanted Level system back with 6-Star, but cops actually remember what you looked like. When you commit a crime, the police log details about your face, your clothes, and your vehicle, and that information stays with them.

If you manage to hide, you can shake them by changing outfits, removing accessories like sunglasses or masks, or ditching the car they saw you in. They'll also know if you had a partner with you. So sometimes you'll need to split from Lucia or Jason to throw them off.

4. Cars Run on Actual Fuel

Yes, guys. There's going to be a fuel gauge in every car. Your car will eventually run out of gas if you don't stop to refuel at a gas station. Before you groan: the developer was upfront that it takes a long time to deplete, so it's not going to be interrupting every chase or mission. Gas stations also let you repair your vehicle, so they're useful stops rather than a chore.

5. Stealing Cars Now Has a Minigame

In GTA 6, you can pick car locks without triggering the alarm by completing a joystick-based minigame. Tools like crowbars or cards work differently and have their own interactions. On top of that, you can open trunks to loot them, and shooting out another car's engine disables it entirely. The depth here is way beyond what any previous GTA has done with vehicles.

6. Your Inventory Is Limited

The days of carrying all the weapons in your invisible backpack are gone. Heavy weapons and long guns are now stored in your car trunk. You'll need to plan which weapons you bring into a situation and go back to the car to switch them out.

The weapon wheel still exists but is now split into sections: Weapons on one side, consumables, clothing, and accessories on the other.

7. Buildings Are Fully Explorable

During the session, a hotel was entered through the main lobby, navigated floor by floor, and taken to the rooftop helipad. And this is all using a working in-game elevator with no loading screens. So, just like it was shown in GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, you can actually explore the inside of any building.

8. Jason and Lucia's Relationship Affects How Heists Go

Spending time with your co-protagonist actually strengthens the bond between Jason and Lucia, which has real gameplay consequences. If you leave one of them behind during a firefight, they'll be upset. And a damaged relationship makes heists harder and less efficient.

There's also a morality and criminal profile system that tracks your actions and shapes how both the world and the police respond to you, and it feeds back into the relationship as well.

9. You Can Pet Dogs (But Not Always)

Walk up to someone's dog, and a menu pops up letting you ask the owner if you can pet it. Some owners and dogs are friendly, while others aren't and will let you know. During the session, one dog started barking while the owner started throwing insults.

There’s also a funny (and disgusting!) dog poop mechanic. NPCs can stop to clean up after their dogs, and you can interfere, causing them to drop the bag. You can then pick it up and throw it at another NPC, because apparently GTA 6 needed another way to cause chaos.

10. Physical Loot

When you crack open a safe or empty a cash register, Jason picks up each item individually with its own animation. Gold bars, diamonds, cash - all grabbed one at a time and packed into his bag.

11. The Map Is Three Times Bigger Than Red Dead Redemption 2

Yes, three times the size of RDR2, which was already a massive, dense open world. The map is confirmed to be an island (the landmass that some community maps speculated about isn't real). The fan-made community maps that circulated online based on trailers weren't far off overall, though some details were wrong. If the size is real, this is going to be the largest, most detailed open world Rockstar has ever made.

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If the final GTA 6 delivers even 80% of what was shown in that preview session and what El Rubius shared, it's going to be one of the most significant releases in gaming history.