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Something fans have been searching for might have been sitting right in front of them the whole time. GTA 6 fans may have just discovered that Lucia has been hiding in plain sight for years. And the more interesting part is that Rockstar has done something similar before. So, did GTA 6 protagonist Lucia work in a casino in GTA Online? Let's check the answer.

GTA 6 Fans Just Found Lucia Hiding in a Casino in GTA Online

It turns out that Manni L. Perez, the actress fans are almost certain plays Lucia in GTA 6, was no stranger to Rockstar before the big role. She already voiced two unnamed Latina blackjack dealers at the Diamond Casino in GTA Online, way back in the 2019 Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Lucia worked in a casino in GTA V before meeting Jason.#gtavı pic.twitter.com/NTeiVVboCv — Msolli (@Msolli1925) August 29, 2026

Twitter user Msolli shared a clip of the dealer in action, and once you hear it, the voice comparison hits different. Now, Rockstar hasn't confirmed anything yet because they've been silent on the entire GTA 6 cast, but the voice credit is real. Perez is actually listed as the dealer's voice in GTA Online.

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Rockstar Has Been Doing This for Years

If you've been following Rockstar, you might already know that the company has a long, documented pattern of pulling this exact move.

For example, Franklin Clinton in GTA 5 is voiced by Shawn Fonteno, who was only listed as "Solo" for an unnamed Grove Street gang member back in GTA: San Andreas. Nobody made anything of it at the time.

It doesn't stop at voice actors either. Characters like Toni Cipriani, Victor Vance, and Johnny Klebitz each started as small side figures before eventually headlining their own spin-off games. For Rockstar, if you fit the vibe of the universe, they quietly keep you on file.

For now, though, Rockstar still hasn't officially confirmed a single actor for GTA 6. Not even Jason's actor, who is widely rumored to be Dylan Rourke, has been acknowledged by the studio.

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The only solid public confirmation so far came from Jim Santangeli, who played Simon Pearson in Red Dead Redemption 2 and personally revealed he has a (small) role in GTA 6.

I feel like Rockstar will hold the full cast reveal until close to launch. So, let's just wait for the official news! Also, if you want to know more about the game, you can visit our GTA 6 Wiki.

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