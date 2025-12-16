One Piece Chapter 1169 Preview: Loki Is Struck by the Ragnir Hammer

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1169 shows Harald losing control and ordering Loki to eat the legendary Devil Fruit of Elbaf.

The mystery surrounding the legendary Elbaph treasure and Ragnir deepens further after this chapter.

Here is your One Piece Chapter 1169 preview.

The curtain on Elbaf’s tragedy is finally being pulled back, with Oda dropping massive revelations in One Piece Chapter 1169. Now that Harald has been completely transformed into a demon by Imu, the chapter shows how Loki can put an end to his rampage. Beyond this, the chapter raises several new questions. So, let’s break down what the chapter reveals.

One Piece Chapter 1169 Brief Summary

Shanks and Gaban as seen in Elbaf | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

One Piece Chapter 1169, titled “I Must Die,” opens with an exchange between Scopper Gaban and Shanks. During their conversation, Gaban reveals that Garp once told him Roger had a son, and Shanks responds by calling that child his younger brother.

We learn that Shanks came to Elbaf to warn King Harald. He planned to persuade the King not to accept the “Knight of God” position offered by the World Government. But the warning came too late.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, Harald realizes he has been played and orders the soldiers to kill him, attempting to end his own existence. This connects directly to the flashback scene from Chapter 1152. We know from the context of the previous chapter that Imu forced a Depths Covenant on him, a pact that turned Harald into an immortal puppet.

When Loki and Jarul arrive at the scene, Harald explains that the World Government betrayed him. He tells Loki that his only hope for defeating him lies in eating the legendary Devil Fruit. The situation deteriorates rapidly as he completely loses his mind, becoming a rampaging monster.

Loki Heads to Eat Elbaf’s Legendary Devil Fruit

Loki as seen in One Piece | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Harald begins to strike at everyone around him, even stabbing Jarul in the head. Shanks and Gaban try to stop him, but their efforts are pointless against his madness.

We then see Loki head toward the treasure room. However, a massive twist awaits him. The moment Loki enters, he is attacked by the Ragnir Hammer.

The hammer’s appearance raises huge questions: Is Ragnir a sentient weapon? Is it guarding the fruit, or did the hammer itself eat a Devil Fruit? It serves as a brilliant parallel to Norse mythology, combining Ragnarok and Mjolnir, suggesting Oda might be taking a page out of Marvel’s comics.

RELATED:

Final Thoughts on One Piece Chapter 1169

This chapter really cements the tragedy of Elbaf. Harald wanted to open the country to the world and learn from other cultures, but the World Government twisted his noble goals into a weapon of war. Now, Loki is forced into a corner, needing power to kill his own father to save the kingdom.

Note: While there is no break from Oda after this chapter, the magazine itself is going into a holiday break. This means we might get leaks for Chapter 1170 early next week. For now, the biggest question is whether Loki managed to eat the Devil Fruit and survive Ragnir’s assault.

Source: Pewpiece on X