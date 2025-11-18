Raid Shadow Legends Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Raid Shadow Legends Codes on November 18th, 2025.
While you can grind the game to get your hands on some great stuf in Raid Shadow Legends, it requires a lot of patience and time. This is where the redeem codes come in handy since you can use them to claim varous rewards ranging from Silver to Energy. But, do you know which codes are currently active? Well, this article lists all the available Raid Shadow Legends codes that you can use to obtain rewards in the game.
All Active Raid Shadow Legends Codes
Below, we have listed all the active codes for the game that you can redeem for rewards.
- golden2gt – Redeem for 1 Epic Tome, 100k Silver, 100 Energy
We have also listed some codes that can only be redeemed by new players. Note that you can only redeem one of these codes so make sure to check the rewards before redeeming.
- RAIDCURIOUSER – Get 50x Multi-battles, 20 xp Brew, 1 energy refill, and 200k Silver
- raidvision – Get 5-Star Chicken, 3 Multi Battles, 2 Energy Refills, and 300k Silver
- GAMELEAP – Get 10 XP Brew, 2 Full Energy, and 100,000 Silver
- Midsummer – Get 5-Star Chicken, 100k Silver, and 50 Energy
- CHAOSAWAKES – Get 150x Multibattles, 500x Energy, 500k Silver, and Bonus XP
- PP500 – Get 50x Multibattles, 400,000x Credits, 200x Energy, and 500x Plarium Points (only available for Plarium Play)
- TRIVIADUNGEON – Get 30x Multibattles, 15 XP Brews, and 300k Silver
- 2GTSpringTricks – Get 4-star chicken, 50 Energy, and 200K Silver
- Yearlygift – Get 150 Multibattles, 1x 4* Chicken, 10 xp Brews, 500k Silver, and 100 Energy
- wefinallyplayedit – Get 10 brews, 1x energy refill, and 100k silver
- only4midgamesubs – Get 1x 4 Chicken, 10 xp Brew, and 200k Silver
- 1MGIFT – Get 300k Silver, 1x Energy Refill, 2x Rare Skill Tome, and 3x 3-Rank Chickens
- UDKING – Get Legendary Champion, Ultimate Deathknight (only valid until April 1st, 2026)
- PESTCONTROL – Get Hoskarul, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, and 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- FIREBURN – Get Mordecai, 10x Force Brews, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, and 200k Silver
- 2QLRAID – Get 150k Silver, 1 Energy Refill, 15x XP Brews, 1 x 20Multi-Battles, and Luthiea
- GETLOKI – Get 300k Silver, Loki The Deceiver, 15x Spirit Brews, and 15x Greater Spirit Potions
- SpringTricks2GT – Get 4 star chicken, 200k silver and 50 energy
- NINJARETURNS – Get Ninja, four energy refills, and 4x 20 multibattles
- FREEFROG – Get Toragi The Frog, 20x XP Brews and 200k Silver
- SUPERPOWERS – Get Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book 200k Silver and 24 Magic XP Brews
- Click4Gameplay – Get Mordecai, Multibattles, 10x Force XP Brews and 200k Silver
- MYTURN – Get Alure, 20x Magic XP Brews and 200k Silver
- 2GTNEWBIE – Get Kellan the Shrike, 2x Energy refill and 200k Silver
- GETOBORO – Get Oboro, 10x Void XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 300k Silver
- FROSTBRINGER – Get FrostBringer, 15x Magic XP Brews and 300k Silver
- BECURSED – Get Cormac the Highpeak, 15x Magic XP Brews, 3days XP Boost and 3x Energy Refills
- LURIA – Get Luria, 5x Spirit Brews, 5x Greater Arcane Potions and 100k Silver
- POWERSTARTER – Get Tallia, Energy, Multibattles and Silver
- GODSPEED – Get Apothecary, 5x Magic XP Brews, 5x Greater Arcane potion and 100k Silver
- 2GT24Knight – Get 100k Silver and Knight Errant
- DASPIEL2024LIEBE – Get 300k Silver, 3* Chicken and Chonoru
- MONKEYKING – Get 300k Silver, Sun Wukong, 15x Spirit XP Brews, and 15x Greater Spirit Potions
- MIDGAME2023SEDUCER – Get Seducer and 200k Silver
- REVIVER – Get Rector Drath, 10x Force Brews, and 300k Silver
- MAGEOUT – Get Mausoleum Mage, 5x Energy Refills, 300k Silver, 1 XP Booster for 3 Days, and 30x Force Brews
- STONECOLD – Get Thylessia, 25 Force Brews, 3x 3-Rank Chickens, 3x Epic Skill Tomes, and 300k Silver
- MYCELIUM – Get Myciliac Priest Orn, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, and 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- RAIDWITHKYTIS – Get 5 Energy refill, 5x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver After LVL 10 – 2x 20 Multi-Battle, 100k Silver After LVL 20- 150k Silver, 5x Spirit Brews, Kytis, and 200k Silver
- SUBSCRIBEMIDGAMECHANNEL – Get Urticata, 10x Spirit Brews, and 100k Silver
- BOUNTY – Get Fenshi, 10x Force Brews, 10x Greater Force Potions, and 200k Silver
- CHUG – Get Melga Steelgirdle, 10x Spirit Brews, and 300k Silver
- LILHELPER – Get Jinglehunter, 10x Spirit Brews, 200k Silver, and 10x Greater Spirit Potions
- HUNTMASTER – Get Stag Knight, 15x Spirit Brews, 150k Silver, and 15x Greater Arcane Potions
- MIDGAMETOP – Get Sigmund the Highshield, 100 Energy, 5x Magic Brews, 700k Silver, 1x 50 Multi-Battles, 5x Greater Arcane Potions, 1x 3day EXP Boost, and 1 Silver Chest
- XOXO25 – Get Fenax and Tallia
- SUPREME6 – Get Supreme Galek, 25x Void Brews, 5x Great Void Potion, and 300k Silver
All Expired Raid Shadow Legends Code
Next, we have all the codes that have expired or are inactive. This means you can no longer redeem them to obtain rewards.
- WELCOMEGIFT
- TRICKORTREAT
- RaidVPlay
- DR24
- STONECOLD
- SummerTavern
- RaidingReddit200K
- AshCelebrates
- RaidCommunity
- Midgame24subscribe
- ILOVERAID
- 1MGIFT
- RAIDMMORPG2024
- raidrewards
- Freebie2024
- ITSALIVE
- LADYQUIN
- MOREGIFTS
- RAIDXMAS
- MONKEYKING
- Mordecai
- LADYQUN
- LUCKYRAID
- KRISKMAS21
- sintranos2023
- Raid4all
- MID12GAME
- Spooky2023
- GETDELIANA23
- READY4RAID
- FIRESTARTER
- SHADOWRAID
- MIDGAME2023SEDUCER
- GAMEGEEKSTRICKS23MOTHER
- MIDGAME23EXECUTIONER
- MIDGAME23GISCARD
- DASPIEL23Chonoru
- GETRAIDY
- VLDLXRAID
- MarSESP
- GETUDK
- UDKBDAY
- SUBSCRIBEMIDGAME
- Caribberaid
- Besthero
- drxraid
How to Redeem Raid Shadow Legends Codes
Redeeming the codes is a pretty straightforward task in the game. Simply follow the instructions below:
- Launch Raid Shadow Legends on your device.
- Click the three lines on the left side of the screen to open the menu.
- Next, click the Promo Codes option.
- Type of paste any of the active codes in the text box.
- Hit the Confirm button to redeem the rewards.
Where to Find More Codes
The best way to find more active codes for the game is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. You can also follow the official Raid Shadow Legends X page for more updates. You can also join their official Discord Server to further intereact with other players and share your queries.