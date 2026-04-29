Sony quietly rolled out a new digital rights management system that requires PlayStation users to connect their consoles online every 30 days to verify game licenses. The change affects all digital games purchased after March 2026 and applies to both PS4 and PS5 consoles. What makes this even more controversial is that Sony implemented the system without any official announcement, leaving players to discover it themselves through testing and investigation.

How the New DRM System Works

The 30-day verification system works by applying a timer to newly purchased digital games. Players can see this timer in the information section on PS4, showing Valid Period Start, Valid Period End, and Remaining Time for each affected game. The timer is invisible on PS5 but functions the same way in the background.

When the 30-day period expires, players must connect their console to the internet to renew the license. The game will not launch until this verification happens. Setting your console as the primary system does not bypass this requirement. Once you connect online and verify, the timer resets to 30 days, and the cycle continues.

The system only affects PS games purchased after the March 2026 firmware update. Any digital games purchased before that date remain unaffected and work offline indefinitely as they always have. Physical disc copies are also unaffected by this change.

What is DRM and Why Does it Matter?

DRM stands for Digital Rights Management. It refers to technology that publishers and platform holders use to control how digital content is accessed and used. The goal is typically to prevent piracy, unauthorized copying, or exploitation of refund systems.

DRM exists in various forms across gaming platforms. Steam requires periodic online authentication for some games. Xbox consoles check licenses through cloud services. PlayStation traditionally allowed digital games to work offline indefinitely once downloaded, making this new 30-day requirement a significant departure from previous policy.

Why Sony Implemented this Change

YouTuber Modded Warfare and other investigators believe Sony introduced this system to combat two specific exploits. First, jailbroken PS4 users discovered they could purchase a game, extract the license file during the 14-day refund window, then refund the game while keeping the extracted license. This effectively let them get games for free.

Jailbroken consoles typically stay offline to avoid detection and bans. The 30-day timer forces these consoles to connect online or lose access to the exploit games. This closes the refund exploit while still allowing legitimate users to eventually own their games permanently.

PlayStation Support Confirms the System is Intentional

Initial speculation suggested this might be an accidental bug Sony would patch. That changed when users contacted PlayStation Support and received confirmation that the system is working as intended. The support response stated that games purchased after March 2026 require an internet connection within 30 days, or the license expires, and the game refuses to launch.

The fact that this confirmation came from support chat rather than an official company statement only added to player frustration. Sony has not issued any public acknowledgment of the change, responded to media requests for comment, or explained the reasoning behind implementing it without announcement.

Our Take: Sony Chose Security Over Customer Trust and Lost Both

We understand why Sony implemented this system from a security perspective. Closing exploits that enable piracy and jailbreaking protects their platform and developers. The refund exploit particularly needed addressing since it directly costs Sony and publishers money.

But the execution is bad. Implementing DRM in this significant way without prior announcement or explanation shows complete disregard for customer communication. Players discovered the change themselves through testing. Support chat confirmed it before any official statement was released. This approach breeds distrust and makes customers assume the worst about your intentions.

Sony should have been transparent by announcing the change, explaining the reasoning, and clarifying that permanent licenses replace temporary ones after 14 days. Instead, they tried sneaking it past customers and created a PR disaster when people inevitably noticed. The lack of an official statement even now suggests Sony hoped this would stay quiet.