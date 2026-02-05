Will GTA Online Shut Down When GTA 6 Releases? Here’s the Answer

Good news for GTA Online fans! Take-Two’s CEO just confirmed that Rockstar plans to keep supporting both GTA Online and GTA 6 at the same time. Many players have been wondering if GTA Online will shut down once the new game arrives. The short answer is no, GTA Online isn’t shutting down anytime soon and will still get updates! Let’s check out all about it.

What Will Be GTA Online’s Future After GTA 6?

During Take-Two’s latest earnings call, CEO Strauss Zelnick answered a question that’s been on everyone’s mind. An investor asked what happens to GTA Online once GTA 6 comes out in November 2026, and his response was pretty clear. Zelnick said he has every reason to believe that GTA Online will continue getting updates even after GTA 6 launches.

He pointed out that the game still has a massive community of players who love it and stay active. The numbers back this up, too. GTA 5 pulls in over 100,000 players daily just on Steam, and that’s mostly thanks to GTA Online.

The CEO mentioned that the latest GTA Online update, called A Safehouse in the Hills DLC, is proof that players still show up when Rockstar drops quality content. This update brought new mansion properties, pets to the game, new cars, and even brought back Michael DeSanta, one of the main characters from GTA 5‘s story mode. Even a month ago, they also added new odd jobs to the game, which might seem pretty small, but it’s still an update.

This update helped drive a 27% growth in recurrent spending for Take-Two, which is a big deal considering GTA Online has been around for over 12 years now. It shows that people are still willing to spend money on the game when they get cool new stuff to do.

How Long Will Support Actually Last?

While Zelnick didn’t give a specific timeline, he pointed to how Take-Two handles other games as an example. The company launched NBA 2K Online in China back in 2012, then released NBA 2K Online 2 in 2017. Instead of shutting down the first game, they kept both running because players wanted to keep playing.

Zelnick explained their approach pretty simply. He said, “We support our properties when the consumers are involved with those titles.” So as long as you and other players keep logging into GTA Online, Rockstar will likely keep making content for it, just like the weekly update.

Should You Keep Playing GTA Online?

You basically have two options here. If you’re someone who’s spent years building up your character, properties, and vehicles in GTA Online, you don’t have to worry about losing all that progress anytime soon. The game will keep getting updates as long as enough people keep playing.

On the flip side, once GTA 6’s Online mode launches and really takes off, you can probably expect the updates for the old GTA Online to slow down. Rockstar will likely focus most of their attention on the newer game since that’s where most players will eventually move.

GTA 5 has sold 225 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling games ever. A huge chunk of those sales and the money they bring in comes from GTA Online. That’s why Take-Two and Rockstar aren’t in any rush to shut it down. The game performed way better than Take-Two expected, as Zelnick mentioned it “vastly outpaced” their forecasts. When you have a game printing money like that, you will definitely have to keep it running!