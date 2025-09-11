Home » Gaming » Genshin Impact Knuckle Duckle World Boss Guide

Genshin Impact Knuckle Duckle World Boss Guide

by Virat Fumakia
written by Virat Fumakia 0 comment

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact is a new World Boss introduced in the Luna 1 update that you can find in the Nod-Krai region. You can encounter it a little south of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop on Lempo Isle. The drops of this boss are essential for the ascension of the two new Nod-Krai characters, Flins and Aino. To help you easily defeat this World Boss, we have prepared a guide on how to unlock and beat the Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

The Knuckle Duckle resembles a large duck with four arms and can be found south of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Just teleport to the Teleport Waypoint close to the Meeting Point outside Aino’s workshop and move south from there until you reach the challenge location by the coast.

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Upon finding the Knuckle Duckle, you must interact with it before challenging it. Just talk to it and select the “What is Duster Mode?” prompt when asked to begin the fight.

How to Fight Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Since the Knuckle Duckle isn’t immune to any element, you can use any character to fight it. However, it is recommended to use either a Hydro or Electro Main DPS to have an easier time. One of the boss monster’s abilities allows it to enter the Duckstruction Mode, during which it summons smaller Stamping Devices. It is essential for you to trigger either the Electro-Charged reaction or the Lunar-Charged reaction at this point to overcome these devices.

Here are some team recommendations to clear the Knuckle Duckle challenge:

Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact ineffa build
Neuvillette		genshin impact ineffa build
Furina		genshin impact ineffa build
Ineffa		genshin impact characters
Xilonen
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
Raiden Shogun
Raiden Shogun		genshin impact ineffa build
Furina		genshin impact ineffa build
Ineffa		genshin impact characters
Xilonen
Main DPSSub-DPSSub-DPS / SupportSub-DPS / Support
genshin impact characters
Varesa		genshin impact ineffa build
Furina		genshin impact characters
Ororon		genshin impact characters
Xilonen

Aside from these examples, you can form several different types of team comps to defeat the Knuckle Duckle by incorporating characters from Hydro and Electro elements.

Also Read:

All Challenge Rewards for Defeating Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Once you have cleared the Knuckle Duckle challenge in the game, you can claim the associated rewards by spending 40 Resin. The offerings include several exclusive items, including the Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die, which is necessary to level up Aino and Flins. Let’s look at all the resources you can get by defeating this World Boss:

  • Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die
  • Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone
  • Prayers of Wisdom artifact set
  • The Exile Artifact Set
  • Instructor Artifact Set
  • Adventurer Artifact Set
  • Traveling Doctor Artifact Set
  • Gladiator’s Finale Artifact Set
  • Wanderer’s Troupe Artifact Set
  • Mora
  • Companion EXP
  • Adventure EXP

It is important to note that the amount of Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die you can obtain and the rarity of the rewards you will get will vary based on your current Adventure Rank.

Virat is a Gacha Games and Pokémon writer at Techwiser. Originally trained as an architect, he transitioned into journalism to pursue his passion for gaming and technology. He has also previously worked at Sportskeeda as a writer and editor, where his articles garnered over 4 million views.

You may also like

Genshin Impact Radiant Moonfly World Boss Guide

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai Reputation System: How to Unlock Meeting Points

All Brainrots in Brainrot Evolution

How to Awaken Pain Fruit in Blox Fruits

Roblox Aespa Fashion Week Release Date and Countdown

Minecraft Live September 2025 Date, Countdown and More

All Fortnite Collaborations and Crossovers (September 2025)

How to Get Aino for Free in Genshin Impact

Roblox Fish It All Admin Events (September 2025)

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai: Statue of the New Moon Locations Guide