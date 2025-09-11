Genshin Impact Knuckle Duckle World Boss Guide

Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact is a new World Boss introduced in the Luna 1 update that you can find in the Nod-Krai region. You can encounter it a little south of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop on Lempo Isle. The drops of this boss are essential for the ascension of the two new Nod-Krai characters, Flins and Aino. To help you easily defeat this World Boss, we have prepared a guide on how to unlock and beat the Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

The Knuckle Duckle resembles a large duck with four arms and can be found south of the Clink-Clank Krumkake Craftshop. Just teleport to the Teleport Waypoint close to the Meeting Point outside Aino’s workshop and move south from there until you reach the challenge location by the coast.

Upon finding the Knuckle Duckle, you must interact with it before challenging it. Just talk to it and select the “What is Duster Mode?” prompt when asked to begin the fight.

How to Fight Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Since the Knuckle Duckle isn’t immune to any element, you can use any character to fight it. However, it is recommended to use either a Hydro or Electro Main DPS to have an easier time. One of the boss monster’s abilities allows it to enter the Duckstruction Mode, during which it summons smaller Stamping Devices. It is essential for you to trigger either the Electro-Charged reaction or the Lunar-Charged reaction at this point to overcome these devices.

Here are some team recommendations to clear the Knuckle Duckle challenge:

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Neuvillette

Furina

Ineffa

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Raiden Shogun

Furina

Ineffa

Xilonen

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Varesa

Furina

Ororon

Xilonen

Aside from these examples, you can form several different types of team comps to defeat the Knuckle Duckle by incorporating characters from Hydro and Electro elements.

All Challenge Rewards for Defeating Knuckle Duckle in Genshin Impact

Once you have cleared the Knuckle Duckle challenge in the game, you can claim the associated rewards by spending 40 Resin. The offerings include several exclusive items, including the Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die, which is necessary to level up Aino and Flins. Let’s look at all the resources you can get by defeating this World Boss:

Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die

Vajrada Amethyst Sliver, Fragment, Chunk, and Gemstone

Prayers of Wisdom artifact set

The Exile Artifact Set

Instructor Artifact Set

Adventurer Artifact Set

Traveling Doctor Artifact Set

Gladiator’s Finale Artifact Set

Wanderer’s Troupe Artifact Set

Mora

Companion EXP

Adventure EXP

It is important to note that the amount of Precision Kuuvahki Stamping Die you can obtain and the rarity of the rewards you will get will vary based on your current Adventure Rank.