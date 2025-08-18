Who is Rion Akao in Sakamoto Days? Explained

Summary:

Rion Akao was a prodigy assassin during her days at JCC, rivaling even Sakamoto and Nagumo.

Her recent call back in the Sakamoto Days anime brings up many questions.

Here is everything you need to know about her, from her days at JCC to her relationship with Sakamoto and Nagumo.

If you have been following Sakamoto Days, you might have heard Rion Akao for the first time in the JCC entrance exam through Sakamoto and Akira Akao’s conversation. Rion is not just some regular character; she was one of the most feared and talented assassins the JCC ever had, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Taro Sakamoto and Yoichi Nagumo.

You might be thinking, Where is she now, How strong she was, and why does she matter so much in the storyline. But do not worry, because in this article, we break down everything about her from her origin to where she is now.

Who is Rion Akao?

Rion Akao | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Rion Akao was your classic JCC legend, a top-tier assassin-in-training whose skill was on the same level as Sakamoto and Nagumo (know what his tattoos mean). The three weren’t just classmates; they were close friends, notorious troublemakers, and a group that could handle almost anything that crossed their path. Rion was also Akira Akao’s aunt, and she taught her the rare ability to see the “paths” that lead to one’s death.

Her story is not all about glory, though. Seven years before the events of the storyline, Rion was killed by none other than Kei Uzuki. And while her death was tragic, her influence still echoes through the lives of those she left behind.

What Was Rion Like at the JCC?

Sakamoto, Rion, and Nagumo | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

If you were at the JCC during her time, you’d know her right away. Rion was an independent soul and lived life on her own terms. She was as much a troublemaker as Sakamoto and Nagumo, and the three of them were eventually expelled together after a string of chaotic incidents.

But beneath the careless and sometimes reckless nature lay a passionately loyal heart. She always looked out for her friends and wasn’t hesitant to risk her own life for them. She was the only one who really went out of her way to be friends with Uzuki when he joined their group.

What are Rion’s Skills and Abilities?

Rion Akao using a gun | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Rion wasn’t respected merely because she hung around the right crowd; she’d worked hard for it. Her “paths” vision allowed her to rapidly calculate multiple killing routes for any target and select the best one. Kindaka, a member of the Order, praised her for having zero wasted movements in combat.

She was also:

Master marksman : Outshooting both Sakamoto and Nagumo in training, ranking 3rd on JCC’s all-time shooting records.

: Outshooting both Sakamoto and Nagumo in training, ranking 3rd on JCC’s all-time shooting records. Close-quarters combat expert : Confident that she might outmatch Sakamoto in a knife-only duel. Despite having been poisoned, she could overwhelm opponents such as Kobayashi.

: Confident that she might outmatch Sakamoto in a knife-only duel. Despite having been poisoned, she could overwhelm opponents such as Kobayashi. Incredibly fast and agile : Often putting even Kindaka on the defensive, reacting to sniper fire, and dodging attacks at point-blank range.

: Often putting even Kindaka on the defensive, reacting to sniper fire, and dodging attacks at point-blank range. Physically tough: Fighting for nine straight hours and resisting deadly poison longer than anyone Kobayashi has ever seen.

Who Were Rion’s Friends and Foes?

Sakamoto, Rion, and Nagamo at the JCC | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Rion’s closest friends were Sakamoto and Nagumo, a trio both feared and respected. Nagumo, in particular, never stopped looking for her once she had vanished and even paid for Kindaka’s treatment just for a slim chance of finding her.

Her relationship with Uzuki is the most complex part of her story. At first, Uzuki was cold to her, but he bonded with Rion while hiding from the JAA. They became partners, possibly more, until his brother, Sei Asaki, manipulated Uzuki into killing Rion, twisting their bond into tragedy.

On the foe side, Rion fought against dangerous assassins such as Kobayashi and Higuchi, holding her own even against elite threats.

Did Rion Have Any Significant Relationships?

Akira Akao | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Yes, both personal and family-based. She was inseparable from her niece, Akira. She once declared she would kill anyone without hesitation to protect Akira, even if it meant breaking her own heart.

Her bond with Uzuki was equally layered. Starting with tension, developing into mutual trust, and ending in tragedy. Despite being killed by him, Rion didn’t blame Uzuki, instead recognizing Asaki’s manipulation.

What Happened to Rion?

Slur as seen in Sakamoto Days Episode 16 | Credits: TMS Entertainment

After leaving the JCC, Rion ran away with Uzuki, doing illegal assassination jobs on her own so he wouldn’t have to. They even talked about living a normal life beyond the world of killers. But Sei Asaki’s scheme ended all that, and Rion’s death became a painful turning point everyone who loved her.

Will Rion Appear in the Anime?

Rion Akao on Sakamoto Days Manga Cover | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

While Rion’s death is a fixed event in the timeline, her presence is far from gone. She appears in flashbacks, memories, and through the skills that she passed on to Akira. After watching Akira fight during the JCC entrance exam, Sakamoto was reminded of Rion Akao. He instantly recognized her Path technique and asked her if she knew Rion.

If you’re watching the anime, keep an eye out for her in key backstory arcs, especially in the JCC flashbacks and missions that defined her career.

Why Is Rion Still Important to Sakamoto Days’ Story?

Even death cannot stop Rion from influencing the decisions and emotions of those still alive. Sakamoto and Nagumo both carry the burden of her memory, Akira follows in her footsteps, and Uzuki’s entire arc is tangled in his connection to her.

She serves as a reminder that in Sakamoto Days, being tough isn’t just about killing skill; it’s about the bonds you protect along the way.

In short, Rion Akao was one of the JCC’s greatest prodigies. A fearless fighter with unmatched accuracy, and a loyal friend whose presence is still felt throughout the story.