One UI 7 Stable Update Coming to These Galaxy Devices on April 7

Samsung has officially announced that the Android 15-based One UI 7 update will begin rolling out on April 7. While the company had previously mentioned an early April release, we now have a confirmed date along with the list of Galaxy devices that will be the first to receive the stable update.

Which Galaxy Devices Will Get One UI 7 First?

The first batch of Samsung devices to receive One UI 7 includes:

Galaxy S24 UItra

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z Fold6

Galaxy Z Flip6

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Tab S10 Series

Galaxy Tab S9 Series

The S24 series and Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will be the first to get the update, followed by the rest of the models. If you own one of these devices, you can expect to receive the update soon after the rollout begins.

What’s New in One UI 7?

Samsung has also confirmed that new AI-powered features will be part of the update:

Writing Assist – Helps you summarize and format text.

Helps you summarize and format text. Drawing Assist – Turns rough sketches into more polished images.

These features will be available on all the listed devices. However, Audio Eraser, which removes background noise from voice recordings, will only be available on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

One UI 7 also introduces several new changes, including a revamped notifications and quick settings panel, the Now Bar and Now Brief features, Call Transcripts, new icons for system apps, and an optional vertical app drawer.

The camera app UI has also been redesigned for a better experience. Plus, with reworked animations, the overall performance feels faster and smoother.

Samsung’s One UI 7 Rollout Strategy

The Galaxy S24 series was the first to receive the One UI 7 Beta in December 2024, though the rollout faced multiple delays. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S25 series became the first to launch with One UI 7 pre-installed.

Samsung has also recently expanded the One UI 7 beta program to more devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Z Flip6, and the Galaxy S23 lineup, allowing users to try out the new features before the official release.

If your device isn’t in the first batch, don’t worry. Samsung will likely expand the rollout to more models in the coming weeks. This could include the Galaxy S22 and S21 series, older Flip and Fold models, and other Galaxy devices. Stay tuned for more updates.

