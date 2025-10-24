One Piece Chapter 1163 Finally Explains Why Roger and Garp Had to Stop Rocks at God Valley

Summary:

One Piece Chapter 1163 has finally pulled the curtain off the history that the World Government has kept hidden from the world. The God Valley Incident has long been described by the World Government as a battle between the alliance of Roger and Garp against the Rocks Pirates. However, that isn’t actually what happened on the Island. The World Government altered history so that the rest of the world won’t know the true horrors of it. So, let’s take a closer look at what really happened at God Valley 38 years ago.

How Did Imu Manipulate the Battle at God Valley?

While the world believed Roger and Garp teamed up to stop an unstoppable monster, Chapter 1163 reveals the tragic truth: Imu himself created the monster that terrorized God Valley. Imu, possessing Saturn’s body, attacked indiscriminately, targeting both Marines and pirates.

Rocks, desperate to protect his family, fought back fiercely, cutting Imu into pieces with his sword. But Imu’s overwhelming Supreme King Haki and black tentacle attacks made resistance impossible.

Using one of his spells called “Domi Reversi”, Imu forcibly transformed Rocks into a demon before the eyes of the stunned pirates and Marines. His fangs grew, his body warped, and his mind was consumed.

Before turning him into a demon, Imu ordered him to kill his own family: his wife Eris and his son Teach (later known as Blackbeard).

Why Roger and Garp Had to Stop Rocks at God Valley

Although Oda has not yet revealed what happened after Rocks was turned into a demon, we can connect the dots. After seeing Rocks turning into a monster before their eyes and causing a commotion on the island, Garp and Roger may have had no choice but to stop him.

This may have caused Garp to resent his title as the “Hero of the Marines” after he learned the dark side of the World Government. It may have also pushed Roger to uncover their hidden secrets.

Why Rocks Isn’t as Evil as the World Government Portrays Him

Unlike every other pirate on God Valley Island, Rocks wasn’t there for treasure, Devil Fruit, or Shakky. His main objective was to rescue his family, who were taken as slaves by the Celestial Dragons.

As soon as he arrived on the island, he rushed to protect them. For him, family came above everything else. That’s who Rocks D. Xebec really was, quite different from the ruthless villain the World Government painted him to be.

With Oda uncovering the buried history from 38 years ago, we are about to witness the fall of Rocks D. Xebec and the rise of Gol D. Roger.