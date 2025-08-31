Sakamoto Days: Every Arc Ranked From Worst To Best

What begins as a lighthearted story of a retired assassin running a convenience store soon turns into one of the most intense battle shounen series in years. Sakamoto Days has managed to balance humor, comedy, and explosive action while slowly unpeeling layers of its world and characters. Here’s a ranked list of the best Sakamoto Days arcs, going from least favorite to absolute peak.

10. Amusement Park Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 1-15 (15 Chapters)

: Chapter 1-15 (15 Chapters) Major Fight : Boiled vs. Sakamoto and Lu vs Obiguro

: Boiled vs. Sakamoto and Lu vs Obiguro Rating: 7.3/10

Sakamoto with his family | Credits: TSM Entertainment

The Amusement Park Arc sets the stage for the entire series, dropping Sakamoto into the midst of the assassin world after retiring for years. Joined by Shin and later Lu Shaotang, the three of them end up at Sugar Park.

A day that should be spent with family turns into chaos. With assassins hunting them and Hana’s life at stake, you quickly figure out that this “retired hitman” is far from ordinary.

Boiled’s introduction, fixated on being ‘hard-boiled,’ establishes the tone for the battle to come. This arc may seem small in relation to what’s to come in the later storyline, but it solidifies the series’ core formula: a mix of ridiculous comedy and thrilling action.

9. Lab Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 16-31 (16 Chapters)

: Chapter 16-31 (16 Chapters) Major Fight : Shin and Heisuke vs Seba & Sakamoto vs Kashima

: Shin and Heisuke vs Seba & Sakamoto vs Kashima Rating: 7.5/10

Sakamoto vs Kashima | Credits: TMS Entertainment

The Lab Arc immediately raises the stakes by abducting Lu and dragging the group into a twisted underground laboratory. With the addition of sniper Heisuke, Sakamoto and Shin venture further into the lab.

There, they fight off bizarre scientific experiments and assassins led by the mysterious Deer Mask. The fights here demonstrate how creative and unpredictable Sakamoto Days’ action can be.

Not only do we see an intense subway fight and motorcycle chases, but the arc also establishes the presence of the Order within the story. Not the most solid arc, but a massive improvement on the opener and teases the bigger threats ahead.

8. New JAA Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 208-226+ (ongoing)

: Chapter 208-226+ (ongoing) Major Fight : Shin vs Uzuki & Nagumo vs Oki

: Shin vs Uzuki & Nagumo vs Oki Rating: 7.7/10

Nagumo as seen in the recent chapter 226 | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

The New JAA Arc puts the whole world into chaos as Uzuki finally gets in charge and arms every citizen with guns and bullets. Society breaks down, and for the first time, the threat goes far beyond assassins and into everyday life.

While still ongoing, this arc divides fans. Some miss the lighthearted, gag-based style of earlier arcs, while others appreciate the dark, apocalyptic direction. Either way, it shows how much the series has come from Sakamoto’s “quiet shopkeeper” lifestyle and sets up big consequences.

7. Death Row Prisoners Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 32-54 (23 chapters)

: Chapter 32-54 (23 chapters) Major Fight : Osaragi vs Dump, Sakamoto vs Uzuki, and Gaku vs Takamura

: Osaragi vs Dump, Sakamoto vs Uzuki, and Gaku vs Takamura Rating: 8/10

Osaragi fighting Dump | Credits: TMS Entertainment

As Uzuki frees death row killers, this arc drags Sakamoto Days into its darkest territory yet. These killers, sentenced to death for their brutal crimes, push Sakamoto and his friends to their limit. From a brutal shrine fight to the brawl at Tokyo Tower, this arc delivers some of the most intense battles in the series.

What is great about this arc is the complete unpredictability of its antagonists. Being faced by deranged assassins who have nothing to lose pushes the Order and Sakamoto’s rag-tag group of assassins with a moral sense into unlikely confrontations.

The fight between Takamura and Gaku, as well as the brawl between Sakamoto and Slur, is the highlight of this arc. This is where we realize there won’t be a normal life for Sakamoto unless he destroys his enemy.

6. Bangkok Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 121-130 (10 Chapters)

: Chapter 121-130 (10 Chapters) Major Fight : Hyo and Heisuke vs Kumanomi & Akira vs Uzuki

: Hyo and Heisuke vs Kumanomi & Akira vs Uzuki Rating: 8.5/10

Akira vs Uzuki | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

Taking the action abroad, the Bangkok Arc continues to expand Sakamoto Days with new characters and a new setting. Sakamoto, Shin, Heisuke, and Amane go to Thailand to stop Akira from doing something reckless in her pursuit of revenge. Heisuke forms a bond with Hyo, and Uzuki’s allies Kumanomi and Haruma make their presence felt.

Despite being one of the shortest arcs, it’s packed with lore and high-stakes action. The fight between Akira and Uzuki adds emotional depth, as Gaku’s brutality keeps the tension high. This arc showed us how far the story has evolved.

5. JCC Transfer Exams Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 55-72 (18 Chapters)

: Chapter 55-72 (18 Chapters) Major Fight : Sakamoto vs Shinaya/Gaku & Shin, Mafuyu, Toramaru, Kaji, and Usami vs Shinaya/Gaku

: Sakamoto vs Shinaya/Gaku & Shin, Mafuyu, Toramaru, Kaji, and Usami vs Shinaya/Gaku Rating: 8.8/10

Sakamoto Days’ JCC Transfer Exams Arc | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Picture an assassin school entrance exam that’s more like a battlefield than a test; that’s what the JCC Transfer Exams Arc has in store. In an attempt to gather intel about Uzuki, Sakamoto and Shin are forced to pass challenging tests overseen by Kanaguri, a film director and Order member. The exams bring new friends such as Seba, Kaji, and Akira while putting Shin in the spotlight.

From midair fights to Sakamoto using travel equipment as weapons, the creativity is unmatched. Shin grows significantly here, finally getting to test himself without Sakamoto’s aid. It’s one of the most entertaining arcs, with over-the-top fights combined with character development and some clever humor.

4. Taro Sakamoto’s Past Arc

Manga C hapters : Chapter 105-120 (16 Chapters)

: Chapter 105-120 (16 Chapters) Major Fight : Sakamoto vs Uzuki & Nagumo, Rion, Uzuki, and Sakamoto vs Kindaka

: Sakamoto vs Uzuki & Nagumo, Rion, Uzuki, and Sakamoto vs Kindaka Rating: 9.0/10

Sakamoto in his prime | Credits: TMS Entertainment

This arc is a fan favorite, as it finally reveals Sakamoto’s legendary past. We see him as a young assassin at the JCC alongside Nagumo, Rion, and Uzuki. They get assigned to a near-impossible mission against Kindaka, the world’s fastest assassin. Not only does this battle show the raw talent of the group, but lays the foundation for Sakamoto’s future.

It’s also the most emotional arc, explaining why Sakamoto left his criminal life behind to live as a family man. By tying his past into the present conflict, this storyline deepens the series, showing that Sakamoto’s old ties are impossible to escape.

3. JCC Jail Arc

Manga Chapters : Chapter 169-207 (39 Chapters)

: Chapter 169-207 (39 Chapters) Major Fight : Nagumo, Sakamoto, and Shin vs Order members

: Nagumo, Sakamoto, and Shin vs Order members Rating: 9.2/10

Shin, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Shishiba | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

The JCC Jail Arc is the most violent of them all. Sakamoto and Nagumo go into hiding with bounties on their heads. Meanwhile, Shin and Heisuke intentionally enter the assassin prison to meet a fortune teller who can help Shin master his ESP.

Survival is not a joke here, as the prison is filled with killers, and Shin must face his worst nightmares. With Sakamoto once again training under Kindaka, the others fight their way through the prison.

Shin’s fight with Tenkyu is particularly noteworthy, marking a turning point in his character’s development and proving that he can hold his own without needing constant backup.

2. JCC Infiltration Arc

Manga C hapters : 73-104 (32 Chapters)

: 73-104 (32 Chapters) Major Fight : Sakamoto vs Kanaguri

: Sakamoto vs Kanaguri Rating: 9.5/10

Sakamoto fighting Kanaguri | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

The JCC Infiltration Arc is pure peak Sakamoto Days. After infiltrating the assassin school, Sakamoto and Shin track down Uzuki’s database while fighting deadly foes at every turn.

Kanaguri takes the spotlight, while Yotsumura’s legacy adds depth to the Order. Meanwhile, Uzuki dispatches killers to block their every move. This arc is the perfect blend of espionage, action, and emotional storytelling.

From the highly anticipated power-up of Shin to Sakamoto’s showdowns with Kanaguri, every chapter feels cinematic. It’s the arc where Sakamoto Days proves itself as not just fun, but one of the greatest battle manga today.

1. Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc

Manga C hapters : 131-168 (38 Chapters)

: 131-168 (38 Chapters) Major Fight : Gaku, Haruma, Uzuki, Nagumo, and Sakamoto vs Takamura

: Gaku, Haruma, Uzuki, Nagumo, and Sakamoto vs Takamura Rating: 9.7/10

Takamura vs Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days Manga | Credits: Yuto Suzuki

At the very top sits the Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc, the most intense and ambitious arc yet in the series. What starts as a flashy display in a museum soon boils over into all-out war between Slur’s forces, the Order, and Sakamoto’s allies. With Uzuki scheming the assassination of Asaki, the arc descends into mayhem.

From Kamihate’s deadly sniper duels to Takamura’s overwhelming power, this arc is filled with mind-blowing battles. The scale, emotion, and non-stop violence make it the ultimate Sakamoto Days experience. If any arc sums up why fans love Sakamoto Days, it’s this one.

There’s no such thing as the worst Sakamoto Days arc. Each arc has its own touch. Whether it’s the early Amusement Park Arc or the grand Assassin Exhibition of the Century Arc, every arc adds meaning to this ever-growing story. Now that the manga is in its final phase, it will be exciting to see how the story concludes.