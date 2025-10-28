Vegapunk’s Final Words: All 13 One Piece Secrets He Revealed

Summary:

Vegapunk’s broadcast exposed the shocking truth about the Void Century and Joyboy.

His final message confirmed that the world will soon sink again, just like it did 800 years ago.

Here’s everything you need to know about Vegapunk’s final words on the broadcast and 13 things he revealed.

One Piece Episode 1147 finally kicks off Vegapunk’s long-awaited broadcast. Vegapunk’s final words were not just a message but a confession, a prophecy, and most importantly, the biggest lore drop in One Piece history. After his heart stopped beating, his pre-recorded message began broadcasting worldwide. In this broadcast, Vegapunk sheds light on the hidden truth of the Void Century, Joy Boy, and the Ancient Weapon that destroyed Lulusia. Let’s break them all down.

1. Joyboy Was Born in the Ancient Kingdom

Iron Giant and Joyboy | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Vegapunk’s broadcast confirmed that Joyboy hailed from the long-lost Ancient Kingdom, a civilization far more advanced than anything that exists today. This revelation ties back to the Iron Giant, which Vegapunk mentioned in earlier episodes, explaining that it came from the same kingdom as Joy Boy. We will learn more about their relations in upcoming episodes.

2. Joyboy Was the First Pirate

Vegapunk mentioned that Joyboy was the first person ever to be called a pirate. He sailed freely across the seas, in open rebellion against the restrictions of his era.

He redefined what “pirate” means within One Piece, not a criminal, but rather a symbol of rebellion and freedom. Joyboy’s rebellion set the stage for every generation that followed: from Gol D. Roger to Monkey D. Luffy.

3. Joyboy’s Connection to Sun God Nika

Sun God Nika | Credits: Toei Animation

While both are tied to freedom, Vegapunk has clarified that Joyboy and Nika are two different figures. While Nika is the Sun God of Elbaf’s legend, who symbolizes hope and liberation, Joyboy was an actual person who fought for that ideal.

Vegapunk also implied that the legend of Nika likely inspired Joy Boy’s actions and ideals, bridging myth and reality within One Piece’s world.

4. The Legend of Nika Originated From Elbaf

Vegapunk clarified that the myth of Nika originated in Elbaf, the land of giants. Oda hinted at this earlier as well, with Dorry and Brogy’s entrance on Egghead Island, where they recognized Luffy’s new form. With the Straw Hats now heading toward Elbaf, the mystery of Nika will be explored further.

5. Joyboy Fought Against the World Government

Imu holding Luffy’s bounty poster near a giant straw hat | Credits: Toei Animation

Vegapunk’s revelations painted a clear picture of the Great War during the Void Century, where Joyboy’s faction clashed against the alliance of 20 kingdoms, whose rulers became the founders of the World Government.

Vegapunk didn’t share his opinion on which side was good; instead, he described it as an ideological conflict. Still, the war’s outcome changed the world forever, leading to the rise of the World Government and the erasure of history.

6. The Void Century Ended With Joyboy’s Defeat

The war ended with Joyboy’s defeat. This brought the Void Century to a close and led to the history being completely rewritten by the World Government. Even with the powers of the Nika Fruit, Joyboy’s rubber-like abilities weren’t enough to defeat the alliance of kingdoms.

His loss paved the way for the World Government to reshape the world into what it is now: fragmented islands instead of one vast continent.

7. The World Was Submerged 200 Meters During the Void Century

Underwater city in Wano | Credits: Toei Animation

Perhaps the most shocking revelation of Vegapunk’s message was that, at one point in history, the world had large continents. About 800 years ago, most of the planet sank beneath the sea during a cataclysmic event that raised sea levels by over 200 meters.

What remains of the old world now lies at the bottom of the ocean floor. Vegapunk’s research proved it was no natural disaster, but the use of the Ancient Weapons in the war.

8. The World Is About to Sink Again

He predicted that another artificial disaster, like the one that drowned the continents 800 years ago, was beginning again.

Earthquakes and rising seas after the destruction of Lulusia proved him correct. The Great War never truly ended; the Ancient Weapons have simply reawakened and are ready to repeat history’s greatest tragedy.

9. The World Government Holds An Ancient Weapon

Lulusia being destroyed by Imu using an Ancient Weapon powered by Mother Flame | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Vegapunk confirmed that there were three Ancient Weapons: Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus; each having the power to destroy the world. The scientist revealed that one of these ancient weapons was recently activated using energy from his invention, the Mother Flame, linking the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom to the same technology that had once drowned the world.

10. The Great War Never Truly Ended

According to Vegapunk, the ancient war still rages, only in silence. The weapons that once reshaped the world are stirring again, and the ideologies that clashed 900 years ago continue through their descendants.

Vegapunk’s words suggested that the “Great Cleansing” mentioned by the Five Elders might be a continuation of that ancient conflict, an attempt to sink the world again.

11. The Roger Pirates Knew the Truth

Gol D. Roger laughing after discovering the truth about World Government and Void Century | Credits: Toei Animation

Vegapunk also revealed that during the final voyage, Gol D. Roger and his crew learned the truth behind the Void Century. However, instead of acting on it, they laughed and disbanded.

Vegapunk didn’t judge their decision but inferred it was not yet the right time for the world to hear the truth. That leaves the new generation, the one that Roger inspired, with the responsibility.

12. The Clan of D. Holds the Key to the Future

Roger and Whitebeard talking about the Will of D | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

In the most mysterious part of the message, Vegapunk tried to reach out to those carrying the “D.” initial, but his broadcast was cut off by the Five Elders. His words hinted at the idea that the D’s have inherited the Will, leading directly to Joyboy and the ancient war.

Although the message wasn’t allowed to finish, it is clear that the “Will of D.” will play a crucial role in deciding the world’s fate.

13. The One Piece Will Decide the Fate of the World

One Piece Chapter 1122 panel | Credits: Eiichiro Oda

Vegapunk ends his message with one final truth: whoever finds the One Piece will determine the future of the world. His words keep the ambitions of pirates and Marines alike, fueling the race toward Roger’s treasure on Laugh Tale.

This again confirms that there is more than just treasure waiting for the pirates to claim. As seen in Roger’s flashback, when his entire crew burst into laughter at the great revelation, it’s clear that whatever they discovered was both shocking and deeply meaningful.

Final Thoughts on Vegapunk’s Final Words on Broadcast

Some of these revelations might be familiar to us, but for an ordinary person living in One Piece’s world, hearing all this together would be nothing short of unbelievable.

Some might believe, and some might not, but that doesn’t change the fact that their lives now hang in the balance of pirates. The one who finds the One Piece will decide whether the world sinks into darkness or rises into a new dawn.