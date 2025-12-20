Note: We last updated this article with all base skins in Steal a Brainrot article on December 21st, 2025.
Your base is a safe haven in Steal a Brainrot, where your Brainrots stay and generate money, so taking good care of it is important. One way to make your base more interesting is by applying base skins, which change its appearance by unlocking different designs. There are 16 base skins in total, although some are no longer available. This guide covers the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot and how to get them.
How Does a Base Work in Steal a Brainrot?
Your base is a building where all your acquired brainrots live and generate money. It starts with just one floor, but as you progress and earn Rebirth levels, you can expand it up to 4 floors. Here’s how it grows:
|Floor
|Slots
|Required Rebirth Level
|Floor 1
|10 slots
|Rebirth 0 – 1
|Floor 2
|11 – 18 slots
|Rebirth 2 – 9
|Floor 3
|19 – 25 slots
|Rebirth 10 – 17
|Floor 4
|26 – 31 slots
|Rebirth 18+
Your base also has a lock timer that starts at 60 seconds. You get an extra 10 seconds added to the lock with each rebirth. If you have the VIP game pass, that’s another fixed 10 seconds on top.
How to Change Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot
By default, the basic base looks quite stale, just a box-like building with no special effects. However, you can decorate your base with skins to make it look more special and eye-catching. Beyond visual upgrades, some skins also provide passive income bonuses!
Once you unlock a base skin, switching it to other skins is super easy. Just go into your game settings and look for the base skin option. You can change your base appearance anytime you want. All your unlocked skins stay with you permanently, and you can swap between them whenever you feel like it.
All Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them
Here is the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot:
1. Classic Base Skins
|Base
|Base Image
|How to Get
|Bonus
|Available Since
|Default
|Automatically given when you start playing
|0.5x multiplier
|Game Release
|Gold
|Collect 75% of brainrots with the Gold mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|June 28, 2025
|Diamond
|Collect 75% of brainrots with the Diamond mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|June 28, 2025
|Rainbow
|Collect 75% of brainrots with the Rainbow mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|June 28, 2025
2. Limited Time Mutation Skins
|Base
|Base Image
|How to Get
|Bonus
|Event Period
|Status
|Candy
|Collect 75% of brainrots with Candy mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|July 5-25, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Lava
|Collect 75% of brainrots with Lava/Molten mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|July 25 – Aug 23, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Galaxy
|Collect 75% of brainrots with Galaxy mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|Aug 23 – Sept 27, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Yin Yang
|Collect 75% of brainrots with Yin-Yang mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|Sept 27 – Nov 15, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Radioactive
|Collect 75% of brainrots with Radioactive mutation
|0.5x multiplier
|Nov 15, 2025 – ongoing
|Currently Available
3. Seasonal Base Skins
|Base
|Base Image
|How to Get
|Event Period
|Status
|Halloween
|Collect 75% of Halloween brainrots
|Oct 25 – Nov 1, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Aquatic
|Collect 90% of Aquatic Index brainrots from Fishing Event
|Nov 15-29, 2025
|Unobtainable
|Christmas
|Collect TBA% of Christmas Index brainrots
|Dec 20, 2025 – ongoing
|Currently Available
|Gingerbread
|Buy from the shop for 849 Robux
|Dec 20, 2025 – ongoing
|Currently Available
4. Exclusive Base Skins
|Base
|Base Image
|How to Get
|Type
|Available Since
|Strawberry Base
|Own a Strawberry Elephant in your base
|OG Exclusive
|Dec 17, 2025
|Meowl Base
|Own a Meowl in your base
|OG Exclusive
|Dec 17, 2025
|SpyderSammy’s Base
|Admin-only activation during special events
|Admin Exclusive
|Aug 23, 2025
SpyderSammy’s Base is different. You can’t unlock this one yourself. It only appears when admins activate it during special admin abuse events. When it’s active, you can steal Brainrot Gods or low-tier Secrets from it, which is super helpful if you’re just starting out. Good luck collecting these base skins!
You can check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features.