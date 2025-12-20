Home » Gaming » All Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them

All Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them

by Shida Aruya
Note: We last updated this article with all base skins in Steal a Brainrot article on December 21st, 2025.

Your base is a safe haven in Steal a Brainrot, where your Brainrots stay and generate money, so taking good care of it is important. One way to make your base more interesting is by applying base skins, which change its appearance by unlocking different designs. There are 16 base skins in total, although some are no longer available. This guide covers the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot and how to get them.

Base Skins Steal a Brainrot

How Does a Base Work in Steal a Brainrot?

Your base is a building where all your acquired brainrots live and generate money. It starts with just one floor, but as you progress and earn Rebirth levels, you can expand it up to 4 floors. Here’s how it grows:

FloorSlotsRequired Rebirth Level
Floor 110 slotsRebirth 0 – 1
Floor 211 – 18 slotsRebirth 2 – 9
Floor 319 – 25 slotsRebirth 10 – 17
Floor 426 – 31 slotsRebirth 18+

Your base also has a lock timer that starts at 60 seconds. You get an extra 10 seconds added to the lock with each rebirth. If you have the VIP game pass, that’s another fixed 10 seconds on top.

How to Change Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot

By default, the basic base looks quite stale, just a box-like building with no special effects. However, you can decorate your base with skins to make it look more special and eye-catching. Beyond visual upgrades, some skins also provide passive income bonuses!

Once you unlock a base skin, switching it to other skins is super easy. Just go into your game settings and look for the base skin option. You can change your base appearance anytime you want. All your unlocked skins stay with you permanently, and you can swap between them whenever you feel like it.

All Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them

Here is the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot:

1. Classic Base Skins

BaseBase ImageHow to GetBonusAvailable Since
DefaultAutomatically given when you start playing0.5x multiplierGame Release
GoldCollect 75% of brainrots with the Gold mutation0.5x multiplierJune 28, 2025
DiamondCollect 75% of brainrots with the Diamond mutation0.5x multiplierJune 28, 2025
RainbowBase Skins Steal a BrainrotCollect 75% of brainrots with the Rainbow mutation0.5x multiplierJune 28, 2025

2. Limited Time Mutation Skins

BaseBase ImageHow to GetBonusEvent PeriodStatus
CandyCollect 75% of brainrots with Candy mutation0.5x multiplierJuly 5-25, 2025Unobtainable
LavaBase Skins Steal a BrainrotCollect 75% of brainrots with Lava/Molten mutation0.5x multiplierJuly 25 – Aug 23, 2025Unobtainable
GalaxyCollect 75% of brainrots with Galaxy mutation0.5x multiplierAug 23 – Sept 27, 2025Unobtainable
Yin YangCollect 75% of brainrots with Yin-Yang mutation0.5x multiplierSept 27 – Nov 15, 2025Unobtainable
RadioactiveBase Skins Steal a BrainrotCollect 75% of brainrots with Radioactive mutation0.5x multiplierNov 15, 2025 – ongoingCurrently Available

3. Seasonal Base Skins

BaseBase ImageHow to GetEvent PeriodStatus
HalloweenCollect 75% of Halloween brainrotsOct 25 – Nov 1, 2025Unobtainable
AquaticCollect 90% of Aquatic Index brainrots from Fishing EventNov 15-29, 2025Unobtainable
ChristmasCollect TBA% of Christmas Index brainrotsDec 20, 2025 – ongoingCurrently Available
GingerbreadBase Skins Steal a BrainrotBuy from the shop for 849 RobuxDec 20, 2025 – ongoingCurrently Available

4. Exclusive Base Skins

BaseBase ImageHow to GetTypeAvailable Since
Strawberry BaseOwn a Strawberry Elephant in your baseOG ExclusiveDec 17, 2025
Meowl BaseBase Skins Steal a BrainrotOwn a Meowl in your baseOG ExclusiveDec 17, 2025
SpyderSammy’s BaseAdmin-only activation during special eventsAdmin ExclusiveAug 23, 2025

SpyderSammy’s Base is different. You can’t unlock this one yourself. It only appears when admins activate it during special admin abuse events. When it’s active, you can steal Brainrot Gods or low-tier Secrets from it, which is super helpful if you’re just starting out. Good luck collecting these base skins!

You can check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features.

