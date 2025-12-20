Note: We last updated this article with all base skins in Steal a Brainrot article on December 21st, 2025.

Your base is a safe haven in Steal a Brainrot, where your Brainrots stay and generate money, so taking good care of it is important. One way to make your base more interesting is by applying base skins, which change its appearance by unlocking different designs. There are 16 base skins in total, although some are no longer available. This guide covers the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot and how to get them.

How Does a Base Work in Steal a Brainrot?

Your base is a building where all your acquired brainrots live and generate money. It starts with just one floor, but as you progress and earn Rebirth levels, you can expand it up to 4 floors. Here’s how it grows:

Floor Slots Required Rebirth Level Floor 1 10 slots Rebirth 0 – 1 Floor 2 11 – 18 slots Rebirth 2 – 9 Floor 3 19 – 25 slots Rebirth 10 – 17 Floor 4 26 – 31 slots Rebirth 18+

Your base also has a lock timer that starts at 60 seconds. You get an extra 10 seconds added to the lock with each rebirth. If you have the VIP game pass, that’s another fixed 10 seconds on top.

How to Change Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot

By default, the basic base looks quite stale, just a box-like building with no special effects. However, you can decorate your base with skins to make it look more special and eye-catching. Beyond visual upgrades, some skins also provide passive income bonuses!

Once you unlock a base skin, switching it to other skins is super easy. Just go into your game settings and look for the base skin option. You can change your base appearance anytime you want. All your unlocked skins stay with you permanently, and you can swap between them whenever you feel like it.

All Base Skins in Steal a Brainrot and How to Get Them

Here is the complete list of all base skins in Steal a Brainrot:

1. Classic Base Skins

Base Base Image How to Get Bonus Available Since Default Automatically given when you start playing 0.5x multiplier Game Release Gold Collect 75% of brainrots with the Gold mutation 0.5x multiplier June 28, 2025 Diamond Collect 75% of brainrots with the Diamond mutation 0.5x multiplier June 28, 2025 Rainbow Collect 75% of brainrots with the Rainbow mutation 0.5x multiplier June 28, 2025

2. Limited Time Mutation Skins

Base Base Image How to Get Bonus Event Period Status Candy Collect 75% of brainrots with Candy mutation 0.5x multiplier July 5-25, 2025 Unobtainable Lava Collect 75% of brainrots with Lava/Molten mutation 0.5x multiplier July 25 – Aug 23, 2025 Unobtainable Galaxy Collect 75% of brainrots with Galaxy mutation 0.5x multiplier Aug 23 – Sept 27, 2025 Unobtainable Yin Yang Collect 75% of brainrots with Yin-Yang mutation 0.5x multiplier Sept 27 – Nov 15, 2025 Unobtainable Radioactive Collect 75% of brainrots with Radioactive mutation 0.5x multiplier Nov 15, 2025 – ongoing Currently Available

3. Seasonal Base Skins

Base Base Image How to Get Event Period Status Halloween Collect 75% of Halloween brainrots Oct 25 – Nov 1, 2025 Unobtainable Aquatic Collect 90% of Aquatic Index brainrots from Fishing Event Nov 15-29, 2025 Unobtainable Christmas Collect TBA% of Christmas Index brainrots Dec 20, 2025 – ongoing Currently Available Gingerbread Buy from the shop for 849 Robux Dec 20, 2025 – ongoing Currently Available

4. Exclusive Base Skins

Base Base Image How to Get Type Available Since Strawberry Base Own a Strawberry Elephant in your base OG Exclusive Dec 17, 2025 Meowl Base Own a Meowl in your base OG Exclusive Dec 17, 2025 SpyderSammy’s Base Admin-only activation during special events Admin Exclusive Aug 23, 2025

SpyderSammy’s Base is different. You can’t unlock this one yourself. It only appears when admins activate it during special admin abuse events. When it’s active, you can steal Brainrot Gods or low-tier Secrets from it, which is super helpful if you’re just starting out. Good luck collecting these base skins!

You can check our dedicated Steal a Brainrot wiki for additional information about the game and its features.