All Quests and Rewards in The Forge Roblox

Quests in The Forge are one of the fastest ways to build up your gold and XP. As you mine, fight, and explore, they quietly speed up your progress and keep you moving forward. To make sure you complete every mission available, here’s a full guide to all quests and rewards in The Forge on Roblox.

All Quests in The Forge Roblox

In The Forge Roblox, quests give you money and experience points way faster than just mining with your pickaxes alone. Some also unlock special tools like the Portal Tool, which you’ll need to reach new areas and complete other quests. Plus, completing certain quests gets you achievements and skills that make the game easier later on.

You’ll find quest-givers in two main places: Stonewake’s Cross and the Forgotten Kingdom. Look for NPCs with question marks floating above their heads. Those are the ones who have jobs for you. Now, here’s every quest in The Forge with all the details you need:

NPC Icon Location Quests Rewards Sensei Moro Found at the forge area in both Stonewake’s Cross and the Forgotten Kingdom Complete tutorial and mining ore quests Portal Tool, XP, Cash Bard Standing next to the campfire in Stonewake’s Cross Find Bard’s guitar in the hidden cave near the cave entrance Unknown Key, Guitar Finder Badge, XP, Cash Umut the Brave Inside the main cave at Stonewake’s Cross Kill 4 Zombies / Kill 5 Zombies / Kill 8 Zombies (Repeating) Cash, XP Nord Inside the cave at Stonewake’s Cross Find ores inside Stonewake’s Cross caves (Repeating) XP Tomo the Explorist Positioned behind the Greedy Cey NPC, along the path leading to the Wizard’s Hut Find Tomo’s Cat inside the Goblin Cave CatLover title, XP, Cash Monke On the small island right behind the Forgotten Kingdom spawn point Bring 30 Bananite ores 10,000 Cash, 5,000 XP Barakkluf Standing beside Sensei Moro at the Forgotten Kingdom forge area Mine 150 Basalt Rocks / Mine 50 Basalt Cores (Repeating) Cash, XP Captain Rowan At the camp set up outside the Ruined Cave in the Forgotten Kingdom. Complete quests about defeating the undead Cash, XP Isaac Sitting to the left of Captain Rowan, near Henry NPC Bring 1 Health Potion from Stonewake’s Cross Cash, XP Masked Stranger Near the entrance to the Ruined Cave in the Forgotten Kingdom Kill 50 Skeleton Rogues / Kill 30 Axe Skeletons / Kill 15 Deathaxe Skeletons / Kill 5 Bombers (Repeating) Cash, XP Line Along the path leading into the Forgotten Kingdom cave Get Fireite from mining Volcanic rocks Cash, XP Amber Deep inside the Forgotten Kingdom Cave Kill Elite enemies (Rogue Skeletons, Deathaxe Skeletons, Reapers, Blazing Slimes) Cash, XP Goblin King Between the Enhancer and Fisher NPCs in the Forgotten Kingdom Pay $75,000 total plus rare ores Unlocks Goblin Cave access

Start with the easy quests at Stonewake’s Cross first. The zombie-killing and ore-mining tasks are simple and give steady rewards. Once you unlock the Portal Tool, head to the Forgotten Kingdom for better rewards.

Don’t forget the repeating quests. You can do them over and over for constant cash and XP. This is how you level up and get money fast without grinding for hours. Best of luck with completing these quests, and don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features.