All Quests and Rewards in The Forge Roblox

Quests in The Forge are one of the fastest ways to build up your gold and XP. As you mine, fight, and explore, they quietly speed up your progress and keep you moving forward. To make sure you complete every mission available, here’s a full guide to all quests and rewards in The Forge on Roblox.

In The Forge Roblox, quests give you money and experience points way faster than just mining with your pickaxes alone. Some also unlock special tools like the Portal Tool, which you’ll need to reach new areas and complete other quests. Plus, completing certain quests gets you achievements and skills that make the game easier later on.

You’ll find quest-givers in two main places: Stonewake’s Cross and the Forgotten Kingdom. Look for NPCs with question marks floating above their heads. Those are the ones who have jobs for you. Now, here’s every quest in The Forge with all the details you need:

NPCIconLocationQuestsRewards
Sensei MoroThe Forge QuestsFound at the forge area in both Stonewake’s Cross and the Forgotten KingdomComplete tutorial and mining ore questsPortal Tool, XP, Cash
Bard Standing next to the campfire in Stonewake’s CrossFind Bard’s guitar in the hidden cave near the cave entranceUnknown Key, Guitar Finder Badge, XP, Cash
Umut the Brave Inside the main cave at Stonewake’s CrossKill 4 Zombies / Kill 5 Zombies / Kill 8 Zombies (Repeating)Cash, XP
NordNord The Forge NPCsInside the cave at Stonewake’s CrossFind ores inside Stonewake’s Cross caves (Repeating)XP
Tomo the Explorist Positioned behind the Greedy Cey NPC, along the path leading to the Wizard’s HutFind Tomo’s Cat inside the Goblin CaveCatLover title, XP, Cash
MonkeThe Forge Quests On the small island right behind the Forgotten Kingdom spawn pointBring 30 Bananite ores10,000 Cash, 5,000 XP
BarakklufThe Forge QuestsStanding beside Sensei Moro at the Forgotten Kingdom forge areaMine 150 Basalt Rocks / Mine 50 Basalt Cores (Repeating)Cash, XP
Captain RowanThe Forge QuestsAt the camp set up outside the Ruined Cave in the Forgotten Kingdom.Complete quests about defeating the undeadCash, XP
IsaacSitting to the left of Captain Rowan, near Henry NPCBring 1 Health Potion from Stonewake’s CrossCash, XP
Masked StrangerThe Forge QuestsNear the entrance to the Ruined Cave in the Forgotten KingdomKill 50 Skeleton Rogues / Kill 30 Axe Skeletons / Kill 15 Deathaxe Skeletons / Kill 5 Bombers (Repeating)Cash, XP
LineLine The Forge Along the path leading into the Forgotten Kingdom caveGet Fireite from mining Volcanic rocksCash, XP
Amber Deep inside the Forgotten Kingdom CaveKill Elite enemies (Rogue Skeletons, Deathaxe Skeletons, Reapers, Blazing Slimes)Cash, XP
Goblin KingThe Forge Quests Between the Enhancer and Fisher NPCs in the Forgotten KingdomPay $75,000 total plus rare oresUnlocks Goblin Cave access

Start with the easy quests at Stonewake’s Cross first. The zombie-killing and ore-mining tasks are simple and give steady rewards. Once you unlock the Portal Tool, head to the Forgotten Kingdom for better rewards.

Don’t forget the repeating quests. You can do them over and over for constant cash and XP. This is how you level up and get money fast without grinding for hours. Best of luck with completing these quests, and don’t forget to check our dedicated The Forge Wiki to find more details about the game and its features.

